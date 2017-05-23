Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
67°
H 64
L 50

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
67°
Broken Clouds
H 64° L 50°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    67°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 64° L 50°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    52°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 64° L 50°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    65°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 68° L 47°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Man ‘dared’ United crews to ‘drag him off’ flight
Close

Man ‘dared’ United crews to ‘drag him off’ flight

Man ‘dared’ United crews to ‘drag him off’ flight
Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A United Airlines Boeing 777 takes off at San Francisco International Airport's runway 10L. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Man ‘dared’ United crews to ‘drag him off’ flight

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

People aboard a United Airlines plane chanted “lock him up” as a “disruptive man” was escorted off a flight, authorities said. 

>> Read more trending news

The flight from Shanghai to New Jersey was reportedly delayed for hours Sunday because a man allegedly commandeered a row of seats and wouldn’t get out of a seat that wasn’t his, NBC4 reported. 

While passengers were deplaning, it was unclear what happened to the unidentified man, according to NBC4.

Read more at NBC4.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Apple ‘worth’ more than entire city of Chicago
    Apple ‘worth’ more than entire city of Chicago
    How much are the biggest tech companies worth? Try looking at the entire Chicago skyline. Just for comparison's sake, MarketWatch says Bank of America/Merrill Lynch looked at Apple's market value and Chicago's GDP and found that Apple has a value of $803 billion, while Chicago's GDP is 'only' $581 billion. In fact, Google with $654 billion also surpasses the Windy City. Both companies may eventually catch Los Angeles, which has a GDP of $832 billion. But the Big Apple lives up to its name, New York City with a GDP of more than $1.4 TRILLION. You can read more from MarketWatch here.
  • Oklahoma lawmakers react to president’s budget plan
    Oklahoma lawmakers react to president’s budget plan
    Tuesday, Oklahoma lawmakers reacted to a $4.1 trillion budget proposal with a note of cautious optimism. Rep. Tom Cole made it clear the plan won’t make it through Congress unscathed. “There’s quite a bit of the president’s budget that simply aren’t (sic) going to be supported by any Democrats at all,” he said. “It’s good to have his sense of priorities, but we also have to be realistic about what we can fashion and pass.” He went on to say “our final product will be better because we had the president’s input, but it certainly won’t mirror the president’s proposals.” Senator James Lankford also noted that the president’s plan is only the beginning of the process. “The White House’s proposed FY2018 budget is the start of a long conversation on how to best fund the federal government for the next year,” he said in an email sent to KRMG. “I am glad to see that the Trump Administration is trying to address the nation’s long-term budget crisis with a budget proposal that balances in 10 years.” Critics, however, say the projections of a balanced budget in ten years rely on a lot of wishful thinking - including a growth in the economy at a rate of 3% a year, something that hasn’t happened in more than a decade. Lankford has also made it clear that the budgeting process itself is flawed, in his opinion. Since it was last reformed in 1974, he wrote, it has only worked four times. “Let’s put an end to the days of continuing resolutions and massive omnibus funding bills,” Lankford said. “It’s time to fix the issue that has been before us for 43 years. I ask Congress to bring responsibility and predictability back to the system and let’s make the needed reforms so that it actually works for the American people.”
  • Minnesota store gets surprise donation of marijuana 
    Minnesota store gets surprise donation of marijuana 
    Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some used children's clothes at a suburban Minneapolis shop. The Maplewood Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of the surprise donation to the Once Upon a Child store with an invitation to the owner to come in and claim it. Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet. The drug was divided up into dozens of little plastic bags. Police Chief Paul Schnell says because it was packaged for distribution or sale, its owner, if identified, could face a felony charge that would carry a sentence of more than a year in jail.
  • Ex-CIA Director worried by 2016 contacts between Russia and certain U.S. persons
    Former CIA Director John Brennan told Congress on Tuesday that he was so concerned about intelligence that showed contacts between Russian officials and people linked to the campaign of President Donald Trump, that he warned key members of Congress and other intelligence agencies about the Russian actions, and sent that information on to the FBI for further investigation. It became very clear to me last summer, that Russia was engaged in a very aggressive and wide ranging effort to interfere,” Brennan said, revealing that he had brought in experts from around the U.S. Intelligence Community to try to figure out what the Kremlin was doing. “I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and US Persons involved in the Trump campaign,” Brennan told the House Intelligence Committee, as part of its review of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. At a hearing, Brennan refused to identify anyone by name, or give any indication as to whether the Russians had been successful in getting the “witting or unwitting” help of any Americans, to further the Kremlin’s 2016 efforts. Brennan says he encountered intelligence revealing 'contacts and interactions' between Russian officials, people involved in Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/5RqwmAVe1U — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 23, 2017 Pressed by several GOP lawmakers, Brennan acknowledged that he did not know of any evidence of collusion between the Trump Campaign and the Kremlin – but Brennan said that was for the FBI to investigate, not the CIA. “I don’t know whether or not such collusion – and that’s your term – such collusion existed, I don’t know,” Brennan said. Brennan also denied that he had made last minute requests to unmask names of any U.S. Persons – possibly linked to the Trump Campaign – before the former CIA Director left the agency as President Trump was sworn into office on January 20, 2017. Gowdy asks if Brennan made unmasking request on his last day (Jan 20 ) and Brennan says he did not. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) May 23, 2017 The Russia investigation was also grabbing the attention of Senators at the same time, as Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats refused to say whether he had been pressured by the President – or by White House officials – to try to get the FBI to drop its investigation into the Russia matter. “I don’t feel it’s appropriate to characterize conversations with the President,” Coats said. A former Senator, Coats seemed ill at ease as he sidestepped the queries of some of his former colleagues. Intel chief Dan Coats says he can’t comment on reports Trump asked the him to deny evidence of Russia collusion https://t.co/P0m0kAvn09 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2017
  • Harvard student raps his thesis
    Harvard student raps his thesis
    While other Harvard University students were writing papers for their senior theses, Obasi Shaw was busy rapping his. Shaw is the first student in Harvard's history to submit a rap album as a senior thesis in the English Department, the university said. The album, called 'Liminal Minds,' has earned the equivalent of an A-minus grade, good enough to guarantee that Shaw will graduate with honors next week. Count Shaw among those most surprised by the success. 'I never thought it would be accepted by Harvard,' said Shaw, a 20-year-old from Stone Mountain, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. 'I didn't think they would respect rap as an art form enough for me to do it.' Shaw describes the 10-track album as a dark and moody take on what it means to be black in America. Each song is told from a different character's perspective, an idea inspired by Geoffrey Chaucer's 14th-century classic 'The Canterbury Tales.' Shaw, who's black, also draws on the works of writer James Baldwin while tackling topics ranging from police violence to slavery. Shaw's thesis adviser, Harvard English lecturer Josh Bell, said Shaw is a 'serious artist and he's an amazing guy.' 'He was able to turn around an album that people in the English Department would like very much but also that people who like rap music might like,' Bell said. Harvard undergraduates aren't obligated to submit senior theses, but most departments require it to graduate with honors. Often it takes the form of a research paper, but students can apply to turn in an artistic work as a creative thesis. Some submit screenplays, novels or poetry collections. Shaw was at home for winter break in 2015, struggling to find a topic for a written thesis, when he told his mother, Michelle Shaw, about the creative thesis option. He had recently started writing his own raps and performing them at open-microphone nights on campus. His mother connected the dots and suggested he record an album for his thesis. It took Shaw more than a year to write the songs and record them at a studio on Harvard's campus. His friends supplied many of the beats, while he taught himself how to mix the tracks into a polished product. 'I'm still not satisfied with the quality of the production just yet, but I'm constantly learning and growing,' Shaw said. Rap and hip-hop have drawn growing interest from academia in recent years. Harvard established a fellowship for scholars of hip-hop in 2013, and other schools including the University of Arizona have started to offer minors in hip-hop studies. Clemson University announced in February that a doctoral student submitted a 34-track rap album as his dissertation, a first for the South Carolina university. Shaw plans to circulate the album online for free and hopes it opens doors to the music industry. In the meantime, he's headed to Seattle to work as a software engineer at Google. ___ Find Collin Binkley on Twitter: @cbinkley.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.