A charging affidavit has given a clearer picture of what might have happened the night two Kissimmee, Florida, police officers were gunned down.

According to the affidavit, Officer Matthew Baxter notified dispatch late Friday that he was “out with three black males” near Palmway and Cypress streets in Kissimmee.

He asked for a supervisor to respond.

Sgt. Sam Howard arrived at the scene, and there were no more radio transmissions after that.

A short time later, people in the area began calling 911 to report shots fired, with one caller saying there were two officers in lying in the street.

Officers attempted CPR on Baxter and Howard, and the two were rushed to Osceola Regional Hospital.

Baxter died that night, and Howard died the next day.

The report said Justin Hazley called 911 the night of the shooting to say he had nothing to do with it, and that he wanted his hands tested for gunshot residue.

Hazley told WFTV he called 911 to clear his name and that because he had had run-ins with Baxter in the past, people in the community started to blame him for the shooting.

Another man, Damion Kinloch, flagged down a deputy at the scene to show video on his cellphone of what happened before shots were fired.

The video showed a black man, later identified as Everett Miller, leaning against a car and getting confrontational with Baxter, the report said.

Miller was seen in the video telling Baxter he was not driving and that there was no reason to stop him, according to the report.

Miller then walked to the back of the car, and the video ended.

Kinlock told detectives he was with Hazley and police asked them to leave.

He said they heard gunshots as they walked away and began to run.

Residents Nichole Palmer and Javen Palmer told detectives they were in their home watching TV when they heard the gunfire and got down to the floor. They said when they peeked outside the window, they saw a man who matched Miller’s description get into a blue or black car and speed away.

Police then got a call about a suspicious man at Roscoe’s bar, where investigators found Miller.

A separate charging affidavit report said Miller was being combative and was yelling profanities in the bar.

They said he refused to comply with deputies’ orders and reached in his waistband before being restrained.

A 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun was found in his pants along with a .22 caliber.

The .22 had one live round and four spent shell casings in the cylinder, according to the report.

Everett was arrested and taken to the police station to be interviewed.

A report said he began to cry and said “he did not want to live” while pleading with the interviewer to kill him.

He reportedly told the detectives, “I have done a bad thing.”

Miller’s sister, Shavon Sutton, went to the police department where she told officers her friend called her and said she had just seen Miller “acting crazy.”

Miller is being held in jail on no bond.