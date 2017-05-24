The hallucinogenic drug psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, are the “safest drugs” for recreational use, according to the annual Global Drug Survey.

The study, which surveyed more than 120,000 people in 50 countries, found that those using psychedelic mushrooms needed significantly fewer emergency medical visits than those using other drugs like cocaine, MDMA, LSD and even alcohol.

“The rate is considerably lower than with LSD, presumably because of intrinsic safety of magic mushrooms (the greatest risk is picking the wrong type),” according to the survey.

Photofusion/UIG via Getty Images Colombian magic mushrooms are pictured here legally on sale at Camden market in London in June of 2005, before selling them was outlawed in Britain.

The research scientists also found those using mushrooms were better prepared for drug use.

“People who use psychedelics are generally very sensible and show some of the best preparation and adoption of harm reduction practices of any drug,” according to the study.

However, the founder of the Global Drug Survey, Adam Winstock, told the Guardian that magic mushrooms are not without risks and can cause confusion or panic attacks.

“Combined use with alcohol and use with risky, unfamiliar settings increase the risks of harm, most commonly accidental injury, panic and short-lived confusion, disorientation and fears of losing one’s mind,” Winstock said.

People in Columbia, New Zealand, Norway and Mexico, respectively, were most likely to grow or pick their own mushrooms, according to the survey.