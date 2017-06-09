Listen Live
Lyft passenger in accident gets runaround on medical coverage
By: Natasha Chen, KIRO7.com

SEATTLE -  A passenger in a Lyft vehicle was injured in an accident on March 1 and has since been unable to get a guarantee of medical coverage to see necessary chiropractors.

Gabriel Diaz, who was in Seattle on vacation from Australia, said he remembered looking up at the light at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Battery Street.

It was green.

Another driver ran the red light and crashed into the Lyft vehicle, causing Diaz to hit the passenger-side window. Since then, Diaz has dealt with excruciating neck and shoulder pain.

“All I remember was being hit in the head and having whiplash,” Diaz said.

He said the two drivers refused to call police, because at the moment, no one appeared to be seriously injured.

Diaz thought he had traveler’s insurance, to cover incidents like this. But he found out that he is only covered in Canada, the U.K. and Germany. He was told these countries have reciprocal relationships with Australia as all of them have universal health care.

With little money to pay for doctor’s visits, Diaz asked both Lyft and the at-fault driver’s insurance company, Allstate, whether they would guarantee coverage and payment of medical treatment without Diaz having to pay upfront.

“They said if you’re in desperate need of medical attention, go today. I informed them I can’t pay for it, I don’t have health insurance here. I’m just a tourist.

I need your guarantee that you can help me go see an emergency room,” Diaz said.

In addition, Allstate said Diaz would need to get a diagnosis from a doctor to proceed with any claims. So he spent $222 at a ZoomCare clinic, where a doctor wrote in a report that Diaz had back trauma. The doctor referred him to specialists, including a chiropractor and wrote that he should see them within two weeks.

Three months later, Diaz has still not seen any specialist. He said he cannot afford further treatment and cannot get any insurance company to cover it.

“The chicken before the egg. Like, how can I get medical coverage if you aren’t going to pay for it, until I get medical coverage?” Diaz said.

Now that his two-week vacation has stretched into a three-month nightmare, Diaz said he would like to return to Australia, where treatment of his whiplash would be free. But he cannot sit on a plane for the 14-hour trip without extreme pain.

He can stand or lie down, but sitting is painful.

A Lyft spokesperson told KIRO 7:

“The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority. In this instance, a third party was determined to be at fault, and therefore the claim is being processed through that individual's insurance. It’s important to remember that from the time the driver accepts a ride request to the time the passenger is dropped off, Lyft drivers and passengers are covered by a $1 million liability insurance policy. This policy includes an uninsured/underinsured provision designed to cover the passenger (and driver) should an at fault party either not carry insurance or not carry enough insurance. We have been in touch with the passenger this evening and will continue to offer our assistance.”

In this case, Lyft said Diaz could come to them after the Allstate claims are settled.

Allstate told KIRO 7 the case is pending and would not speak to specifics of any claim.

Diaz said Allstate offered to settle for $250, to cover his one doctor’s visit, but refused to pay for any further treatment, despite the doctor’s referrals.

While Diaz is frustrated with Allstate, he said he is also disappointed with Lyft. He said Lyft gave him a contact for the company’s insurance agent who was unreachable for months.

“When you hop into a corporation’s vehicle, you expect that they take care of their customers, because we are what make Lyft who they are today.

If they didn’t have us, they wouldn’t be in business,” Diaz said.

KIRO 7 asked the president of the Northwest Insurance Council whether patients would have an alternative to paying for medical services upfront.

In general, he said, it depends on the following factors:

- The at-fault driver’s insurance company (every company has its own claims procedures);

- The specific language of the insurance policy carried by the at-fault driver (they will differ from company to company and even among policies depending on coverage types and amounts);

- What insurance, if any, is available to the injured party;

- The amount of time or distance between the accident/injury occurrence and the time treatment is sought.

  • Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’
    Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’
    President Donald Trump staff said he had no plans to stay off Twitter while fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Friday morning, the president was back on social media, criticizing Comey. >> Read more trending news  In a tweet early Friday, Trump labeled Comey as a “leaker,” writing that “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Comey testified for nearly three hours on Thursday, answering questions about the FBI’s investigation of Russia and his private conversations with Trump. Comey said that a tweet by the president on May 12 convinced him to leak contents of his memos documenting his conversations with Trump to the media. 'The President tweeted on Friday, after I got fired, that I better hope there's not tapes,' Comey testified. 'I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn't dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape.
  • Trump proclaims “total and complete vindication” on Russia probe
    Trump proclaims “total and complete vindication” on Russia probe
    After staying silent during a day of extraordinary testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump on Friday declared that he had been vindicated in the probe of meddling by Russia in the 2016 elections, and whether or not there were any links between Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” Mr. Trump said in a tweet just after 6 am ET, as he took one more jab at the former FBI chief whom he fired a month ago. “WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017
  • Motorcycle crash fatal for teenager in Catoosa
    Motorcycle crash fatal for teenager in Catoosa
    A teenager dies in a motorcycle collision with a pickup truck. Catoosa police investigators say the 17-year old male was speeding westbound on Cherokee Street around 10 p.m. Thursday, heading toward 193rd East Avenue as a pickup driver was trying to turn left into the Wendy's restaurant location. The rider slammed into the truck and died at the scene. The motorcycle caught on fire, but Catoosa firefighters were on the scene and extinguished the small fire immediately. The shaken truck driver was taken to the hospital for a blood alcohol test, as required for drivers involved in all fatal traffic crashes. The teenager’s name was not available, pending notification of relatives.
  • VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights
    VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights
    Vice President Mike Pence was sky-high as he celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday. >> Read more trending news  Pence traveled to Houston on Air Force Two, where he welcomed 12 new astronauts in a ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, ABC News reported.  Joining Pence on board was Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Brian Babin and Lamar Smith.  Cruz tweeted a photo of the balloon-filled cabin, writing, 'Wishing @VP a Happy Birthday! He's a very good man. Am on Air Force 2 right now, decked out to celebrate, as we head down to @NASA_Johnson.' Pence appeared to enjoy the festivities, tweeting a photo of himself in the balloon-filled cabin. “Fun way to start a birthday,” the vice president tweeted. When he arrived at the Johnson Space Center, Pence was presented with a cake emblazoned with NASA’s logo and a birthday greeting. 'One of the coolest birthday cakes I've ever had. Thanks, @NASA!' Pence tweeted.
  • Multiple officers get assaulted in south Tulsa
    Multiple officers get assaulted in south Tulsa
    A suspect on a bicycle really didn't want to go to jail Thursday night. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., near 61st and Peoria.  Tulsa officers stopped Toyce Mason for a bicycle violation and the situation turned violent quickly.  Police say he punched an officer and then a foot chase ensued. “Additional officers in the area were able to trap the suspect,” police said.  “Mason fought officers again and officers attempted to tase Mason with no effect. Officers finally took Mason into custody after he was able to punch another officer in the head.” KRMG’s told one officer needed stitches.   Mason was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  He faces multiple counts including two counts of assault and battery on a police officer AFCF, possession w/ intent to distribute of meth and marijuana AFCF, resisting arrest, the bicycle violation, and his 3 warrants.
