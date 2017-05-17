Lucky Charms cereal has special ‘marshmallow-only’ boxes

TULSA, Okla. - General Mills KNOWS why people love Lucky Charms cereal.
Of course it's the marshmallows.
So why not have a box of Lucky Charms with nothing BUT marshmallows.
Here's how it works: there will be specially-marked boxes of Lucky Charms that will have a 14-digit code on the inside back panel of the box.
You enter that code to see if you win one of 10,000 special marshmallow-only boxes.
The promotion goes through December, so if you live a “Charms” existence, look for those special boxes.
