Looking for a gig that incorporates your love for children and traveling? One family is on the hunt for a nanny who can keep an eye on their children and four homes, including one in Atlanta and three international locations.

>> Read more trending news

This month, a London couple posted an opening on childcare.co.uk for a full-time, live-in nanny who would be responsible for caring for four kids ages 2 to 15 for six days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I feel it is best to be upfront – the role is demanding,” the ad reads. But if you fit the bill, the job comes with some incredible perks.

It pays nearly $129,000 a year and requires the person to maintain the family’s four houses - located in London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta. Additionally, the candidate must participate in the children’s home-school sessions; eat with them at every meal, which will be cooked by a Michelin star chef; and take them to various daily appointments.

To do so, the nanny will have access to the family’s cars including a Porsche, Range Rover and Maserati, so a clean U.K. driving record is a must.

» RELATED: Family seeks live-in nanny for their 'haunted' house

But the couple isn’t seeking the average babysitter. They need a nanny with no children. They must also have a child psychology degree, self-defense training and a minimum of 15 years of nanny experience. The kids must also like the applicant.

They also noted that binge drinking or drug taking “will not be tolerated.”

So far the couple has received more than 300 applications and are encouraging people to apply only if they are qualified.

“If you do not have ALL the necessary qualifications, skills and experience for the role then we would politely request that you do not even bother making an application as it is a waste of our time and yours,” they wrote.

Think you’re the perfect person for the job? Submit your application here.