Little League player with Down syndrome has dream come true

One Little League player has had a dream come true thanks to teammates and their opposition.

Brayden Gero played outfield and was able to get on base a few times thanks to walks throughout the season, MLB.com reported.

But it was the last days of the season that made it memorable for the 12-year-old who plays for Parkway Little League in Boston.

Last week, a week before the season’s end, he had his first and only hit of the year: a single up the middle.

Then, it was the last game this week that allowed the baseball player to become a star.

Brayden scored his first run of the season in the spring season’s last game, MLB.com reported.

Then his big moment came. Brayden took to the mound for the last batter. All Brayden wanted was to record the final out of the season.

Brayden warmed up, took his stance and lobbed the ball over the plate to cheers and claps from fans and parents in the stands.



The batter swung and missed, not once, not twice, but three times, allowing Brayden to get the last out and become an all-star as both teams rushed the mound to congratulate their teammate.