National
Largest asteroid ever tracked may be visible with binoculars as it passes close to Earth
Close

Largest asteroid ever tracked may be visible with binoculars as it passes close to Earth

Largest asteroid ever tracked may be visible with binoculars as it passes close to Earth
Photo Credit: Ascent/PKS Media Inc./Getty Images
(Getty File Photo)

Largest asteroid ever tracked may be visible with binoculars as it passes close to Earth

By: Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post

It will be hard to beat Monday’s eclipse, but if you’re now hooked on stargazing, a huge asteroid will appear as a slow-moving star as it passes by Earth in the next couple of weeks.



Asteroid 3122 Florence is the largest asteroid to pass this close to Earth since the first near-Earth asteroid was discovered over a century ago, according to Paul Chodas at the Center for Near Earth Object Studies.

Florence poses no danger to Earth as it flies past Sept. 1. Even at its closest, it will remain a safe 4.4 million miles from the planet. Still, it’s the closest the asteroid has been to Earth since 1890.

“As it approaches in late August and early September, it is expected to brighten to 9th magnitude, making it easily visible, even using a small telescope,” Chodas said.

Eddie Irizarry, a NASA solar system ambassador, said binoculars in ideal conditions with little light pollution may also be able to spot the space rock, which is 2.7 miles in size.

The asteroid was discovered in March 1981, and is classified as “potentially hazardous” by the Minor Planet Center. 

While the closest approach will be Sept. 1, you can start looking for the asteroid a few nights before. On Aug. 27, 3122 Florence will be in the constellation Piscis Austrinus reaching about 19 degrees above the southern horizon, according to Irizarry.

“Although asteroid Florence is traveling at 30,266 miles per hour (48,708 km/h), the distance will make it appear so slow that observers should keep watching the fairly bright asteroid for about 5 to 10 minutes to detect its movement across the stars,” he said.

Asteroid Florence is named after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

  • Did someone hack U.S. Navy ships that crashed?
    Did someone hack U.S. Navy ships that crashed?
    Some think that two U.S. Navy ships that recently crashed might have been hacked. Two different cyber-security experts told Fox News they think there’s more going on here than just human error. And one says it would be a pretty big coincidence that both incidents happened in waters where tensions often run high with China. One Navy official told Fox News there was no cyber-sabotage. But Admiral John Richardson tweeted they're considering all possibilities, although he says there no evidence of hacking so far. You can read more about the story here.
  • Race element raised in Kepler murder case
    Race element raised in Kepler murder case
    The lengthy murder trial for a former Tulsa police officer, accused in the death of his daughter’s boyfriend, just got even more complicated. Shannon Kepler now says prosecutors can't try him because he's a member of a Native American tribe. Attorneys for Kepler also argue that the slaying happened on tribal land of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.  If the court agrees, the case could be moved from state to federal court.  This will be the fourth trial.
  • Before American Legion, Trump urges unity to conquer American political divisions
    Before American Legion, Trump urges unity to conquer American political divisions
    A day after a scorching attack on the news media and Republicans in the Senate, President Trump used a speech to an American Legion convention to call for unity in America, arguing there is “no division too deep for us to heal,” as the President signed into law the latest bipartisan bill from Congress to reform work at the VA. “We are not defined by the color of our skin, the figure on our paycheck, or the party of our politics,” Mr. Trump said in Reno, Nevada. Unlike his campaign rally on Tuesday night in Phoenix, the President stuck to his script, repeatedly urging Americans to come together on a variety of issues. “We are one people, with one home, and one great flag,” Mr. Trump said. Pres. Trump: 'It is time to heal the wounds that divide us…we are one people, with one home, and one great flag.' https://t.co/c8WxE0BwjS pic.twitter.com/xztrew1eD8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 23, 2017 The President made no mention of the controversy over his remarks after recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which he devoted extensive time to address at his Tuesday rally in Arizona; the closest he came was a mention that seemingly referred to questions about Confederate monuments. “You teach young Americans to have pride in our history, so they will have confidence in our future,” Mr. Trump said. “History and culture are so important.” After his remarks, the President signed the latest bipartisan bill from Congress into law that seeks to make new reforms at the Veterans Affairs Department – this bill changes the appeals process for vets, to make sure they aren’t left waiting on benefits decisions for months on end. Mr. Trump said it’s all part of his effort to make sure the VA treats veterans with respect. “We’ll look at them and say, ‘You’re fired,’” Pres. Trump says of VA employees who don’t do their jobs appropriately https://t.co/JIPfT6JLvE — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 23, 2017
  • Pittsburgh police searching for wig-wearing bank robber
    Pittsburgh police searching for wig-wearing bank robber
    Pittsburgh police and FBI agents are trying to find a bank robber who wore an unkempt woman's wig to disguise himself. Despite the suspect's goofy appearance, authorities are concerned because the man also had a knife when he approached a teller at the Dollar Bank in the city's South Side on Monday morning. The suspect also wore sunglasses. He is described as a white man about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet and weighing between 150 pounds and 160 pounds. Authorities say the man was carrying a blue bag and ran away with an unspecified amount of money.
  • New app can “force” your kids to answer their cell phone
    New app can “force” your kids to answer their cell phone
    One dad was so tired of his son ignoring his calls and texts he’s decided to take matters, and his son’s phone freedom into his own hands.  Nick Herbert developed the app ReplyASAP.  It will take control of a cellphone’s screen and sounds an alarm, even if the phone is set to silent, forcing the phone’s user to answer the call and unlock the device, Good Housekeeping reported. >> Read more trending news  The app also sends a read receipt when the receiver has opened the message. The app, which currently is only available on Google Play, is free, as is the first connection. There are in-app purchases that will cost phone owners between  99 cents and $13.99. Herbert is developing an iOS version.  Good Housekeeping pointed out that there are other apps available now that will allow parents to lock their child’s device if they don’t respond quickly enough. You can also set a read receipt if you go to settings in the standard Messages app.
