3 kindergartners in same class are battling cancer

Three elementary school students in the same kindergarten class are battling different forms of cancer and learning to stay strong together.

>> Read more trending news

Micah, Avery and Brooks are three of 22 students in Charlotte Bejarano’s kindergarten class at Carrillo Elementary School in Carlsbad, California.

Micah is battling neuroblastoma, a cancer generally found in the adrenal glands. Avery is fighting leukemia. Brooks has a brain tumor.

Some wondered if there was any chance the children’s shared environment contributed to their illnesses, but all three children were diagnosed with cancer before beginning the school year, KNSD-TV, reported, calling the situation a “horrible coincidence.”

“What do your parents tell you guys?” KNSD-TV reporter Steven Luke asked the children.

“My parents say, ‘Don’t grow up,’” said Avery.

“Be brave,” said Brooks.

“My parents say, ‘Keep away cancer, and if it comes back, fight it away quickly,’” said Micah.

On Friday, Carrillo Elementary School hosted an event in which friends, family and staff members celebrated funds raised for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, an organization that supports childhood cancer research. Micah, Avery and Brooks were honored, and many people shaved their heads to show support for the three.

Read more at KNSD-TV.