National
Killer in 'Jenny Jones' gay crush murder released from prison
Close

Killer in 'Jenny Jones' gay crush murder released from prison

Killer in ‘Jenny Jones’ gay crush murder released from prison
Photo Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections
Jonathan Schmitz

Killer in ‘Jenny Jones’ gay crush murder released from prison

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JACKSON, Mich. -  A Michigan man who murdered a gay admirer three days after the victim revealed his same-sex crush on the “Jenny Jones” talk show has been set free after 22 years in prison. 

Jonathan Tyler Schmitz, 47, was released Tuesday on parole, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. Schmitz, who had been sentenced to between 25 and 50 years in prison for murdering Scott Amedure, was granted parole following a March hearing, NBC News reported

A Department of Corrections spokesman told People magazine that Schmitz was granted parole prior to serving the minimum of his sentencing range because of “good behavior” credit he earned while behind bars. 

Schmitz was 24 when he was invited to Chicago on March 6, 1995, to participate in the taping of an episode of the nationally syndicated “Jenny Jones” show that revolved around secret crushes. During the segment, which ultimately never aired, Jones questioned Amedure and a female friend, Donna Riley, about Amedure’s feelings for Schmitz -- including talk about sexual fantasies he’s had -- before calling out the unsuspecting Schmitz, who had been wearing headphones backstage so he could not hear the conversation.  

Schmitz told police immediately after the slaying that Jones’ producers told him his admirer was a woman, according to the New York Times. Jones and her staff later denied that claim, saying that Schmitz knew his admirer could be either male or female. 

It was only when he took the stage that Schmitz was told that his secret admirer was Amedure, 32, who was an acquaintance in their hometown of Lake Orion, located about 30 miles north of Detroit. The men had met through Riley, who lived in the same apartment complex as Schmitz. 

Close

Killer in ‘Jenny Jones’ gay crush murder released from prison

Footage of the segment, made public in recent years, shows a laughing, embarrassed-looking Schmitz turn to Amedure and Riley and say, “You lied to me.”

Schmitz is jovial toward Amedure, but appears embarrassed again when Jones has her staff roll back the footage of Amedure talking about his sexual fantasies. Schmitz covers his face with his hands. 

Jones asks Schmitz about his relationship status and he says he’s available, but straight. He says Amedure’s crush is flattering, but reiterates that he is not interested. 

Click here to see the footage of the taped segment. 

Schmitz, Amedure and Riley all returned home to Michigan, where Schmitz later told police that his experience at the television taping had “eaten away” at him, the Times reported. Three days later, he found an unsigned note of a sexual nature left at his apartment. 

Assuming it was from Amedure, Schmitz bought a shotgun and ammunition, the Times reported. He went to Amedure’s mobile home and shot him twice in the chest at close range. 

He immediately called 911 and turned himself in. He was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996, but that conviction was overturned on appeal.

He was once again found guilty in 1999. 

Both defense attorneys and prosecutors in the case, as well as the families of both Schmitz and Amedure, said after the slaying that Jones and her staff shouldered some of the blame for Amedure’s murder, People reported

“The ‘Jenny Jones’ show ambushed this defendant with humiliation,” the newsmagazine quoted Oakland County prosecutor Richard Thompson as saying. 

Geoffrey Fieger, the attorney who represented the Amedure family in a civil suit against the show’s producers and its owner, Warner Bros., told People that after serving 22 years, Schmitz had “completed virtually his entire sentence.”

“I’m not absolving Schmitz of his crime,” Fieger said. “I’m just saying that the ‘Jenny Jones’ show and the people that were behind the show were equally responsible.”

A jury agreed in 1999, awarding the Amedure family $25 million in damages. According to a CNN story at the time, $5 million was awarded for Amedure’s suffering before he succumbed to his shotgun wounds, $10 million was awarded for his family’s loss of his companionship and another $10 million was awarded for the loss of the income he would have earned over his lifetime.

That verdict and award was later overturned, People reported. 

>> Read more trending news

Frank Amedure Jr., Scott Amedure’s older brother, told the newsmagazine that, like anyone who’s lost a family member to murder, he’s not comfortable knowing that Schmitz has been released. 

“It might be easier if he was old, an old gray-haired man,” Amedure, 58, said. “But he’s still pretty young at 47. He’s still got a lot to go, and my brother doesn’t.”

Amedure did say, however, that Schmitz was victimized by the television show. 

“I do, and some of my family members do, feel that Jonathan Schmitz was only as much to blame as the ‘Jenny Jones’ show,” Amedure said. “Their people are criminals for what they did. Jonathan Schmitz was sort of like a fall guy in their conspiracy.”

Jones, whose show was on the air from 1991 to 2003, has always denied culpability in Amedure’s murder. 

“It was not the ‘Jenny Jones murder,’” Jones told People in 1999. “It was the ‘Jonathan Schmitz murder.’”

  • Jail escapees spotted at Sapulpa QT
    Jail escapees spotted at Sapulpa QT
    Surveillance video at a Sapulpa QuikTrip captured two Major County jail escapees on Wednesday. Andrew Foy and Darren Walp escaped Tuesday after overpowering prison transport officers in northwest Oklahoma. Major County Sheriff's Deputy Gary Swymeler says they could be heading to Pennsylvania or Delaware where both have ties, or could still be in Oklahoma where Walp has ties.  'Walp has contacts all over Oklahoma, particularly in Lawton and Walters,' said Sheriff Swymeler.  Swymeler says the pair was driving a semitrailer stolen from El Reno when they stopped in Sapulpa and left the trailer in the store parking lot.  Both face charges for nonviolent offenses.
  • White House watching as Harvey now expected to become Cat 3 storm aiming at Texas coast
    White House watching as Harvey now expected to become Cat 3 storm aiming at Texas coast
    In a sudden forecast change, the National Hurricane Center today warned residents along the Texas Gulf Coast to prepare for Hurricane Harvey, which forecasters now believe could intensify into a Category three hurricane and strike the Lone Star State, which would make Harvey into the first major hurricane to make landfall on the U.S. coastline since Hurricane Wilma hit southwest Florida in October of 2005. “Preparations along the middle Texas coast should be rushed to completion today,” the Hurricane Center advised on Thursday afternoon, warning again that Harvey was “rapidly intensifying.” “With Harvey now strengthening at a faster rate than indicated in previous advisories, the intensity forecast has become quite concerning,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in its advisory issued at 11 am ET on Thursday. When the day began, forecasters thought Harvey might become a very strong tropical storm – or at most, a minor hurricane – but that changed as several hurricane forecast models showed “Harvey reaching major hurricane intensity.” NEW: #Harvey is quickly intensifying &amp; is now forecast to be a category 3 #hurricane at landfall in Texas. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HCm45fz9N0 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017 Harvey was upgraded to hurricane status at 1 pm ET – only two hours after the National Hurricane Center had issued its warning that the storm was intensifying more quickly than had been expected. #Harvey is now a #hurricane w/80-mph winds. A special advisory is coming by 1p CDT to update the intensity forecast https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/8tSkzNziqV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017 The National Hurricane Center was not only warning of strong winds, but also the possibility of a major storm surge along the Texas Gulf Coast.. A storm surge warning is in effect for portions of the Texas coast. Life-threatening flooding expected https://t.co/ZZpYkk9JNY pic.twitter.com/Mmc8C8TEOd — NHC_Surge (@NHC_Surge) August 24, 2017 As for the possibility of Harvey quickly going from a Tropical Storm to a major hurricane, one forecaster said history shows that it is a distinct possibility. “Keep in mind that the last major to hit around Corpus Christi, Celia in 1970 went from a Cat 1 to Cat 4 in 24 hours,” said Joe Bastardi of WeatherBELL. “Harvey could mimic,” Bastardi added. If you’re not sure what your hurricane evacuation route is, check with your local emergency mgmt office &amp; listen to local officials. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/L9wAY8kUTH — FEMA (@fema) August 24, 2017 “The President has been briefed and will continue to be updated as the storm progresses,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said Mr. Trump “stands ready to provide resources if needed” to deal with the hurricane. Some of the forecast models showed the possibility of several days of tropical storm force winds – with the chance that the storm might reverse field and go back over the Gulf of Mexico, maybe moving up the coast toward Louisiana. There was even the chance that Harvey might not make landfall – but just stay off the Texas coast, pounding it with high winds and rain for days.
  • Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter, kick President Trump off
    Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter, kick President Trump off
    Former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson is looking to crowdfund enough money to buy Twitter so President Donald Trump can't use it. Wilson launched the fundraiser last week, tweeting: 'If @Twitter executives won't shut down Trump's violence and hate, then it's up to us. #BuyTwitter #BanTrump.' The GoFundMe page for the fundraiser says Trump's tweets 'damage the country and put people in harm's way.' As of Wednesday morning, she had raised less than $6,000 of her $1 billion goal. In an emailed statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the low total shows that the American people like the Republican president's use of Twitter. 'Her ridiculous attempt to shut down his first amendment is the only clear violation and expression of hate and intolerance in this equation,' the statement read. Wilson wrote on the fundraiser's GoFundMe page that she hopes to raise enough money to buy a controlling interest of Twitter stock. If she doesn't have enough to purchase a majority of shares, she said, she will explore options to buy 'a significant stake' and champion the proposal at Twitter's annual shareholder meeting.
  • Winning Powerball ticket for massive $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts
    Winning Powerball ticket for massive $759M jackpot sold in Massachusetts
    UPDATE: If you live in Massachusetts, check your Powerball numbers: You could be $759 million richer. According to the Powerball website, one ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing for the second-largest Jackpot in Powerball history. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4. Tickets sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Virginia won a Match 5 Power Play prize of $2 million. Tickets sold in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia won the Match 5 prize of $1 million. ORIGINAL STORY: The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was an estimated $700 million, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history! The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4. The jackpot began rolling June 14 and has rolled 20 times. Although there were no jackpot winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, four winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Georgia. >> Read more trending news  According to the Powerball website, winning tickets were also sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options. You can take the $700 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments, or the cash option, which is approximately $443.3 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. POWERBALL FAST FACTS Draw Date: Wednesday Estimated Jackpot Amount: $700 million Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments Cash Option Amount: Approximately $443.3 million Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier Drawings: 11 p.m.  Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87 Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million Date Jackpot Began Rolling: June 14 Number of Rolls: 20 Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: June 10 ($447.8M – California) #1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)
  • Oklahoma senators push return to line-item budgeting
    Oklahoma senators push return to line-item budgeting
    It might complicate the budgeting process, or it might give lawmakers a much deeper understanding of where tax dollars are going - and it might do both. Seven state senators gathered a news conference this week to announce a bill which would return Oklahoma to a more specific budgeting process, known as “line-item.” Leading the charge is Sen. Roger Thompson (R-Okemah), who tells KRMG it’s the system the state used until 2009. After the financial meltdown of 2008, lawmakers voted to give state agencies lump sums, and let the agencies themselves decide how best to spend the money. The idea was to give them more latitude in how to best deal with deep cuts. For example, Thompson tells KRMG, “we just simply appropriate a dollar figure, like to education, about $2.4 billion. And then the State Department of Education will divide that up among their separate programs. What this bill will do is force the legislature to work with the Department of Education, and say ‘we want x amount of dollars spent on administration, we want x amount of dollars spent on teachers, we want x amount of dollars spent on textbooks. And that will be written into the appropriations bill, therefore it is a budget limitation bill.” He said line-item budgeting may indeed lead to more acrimonious debate and longer, more complex bills. But, he says, it is the legislature’s job to truly understand how and why taxpayer dollars are spent. “I believe it’s our responsibility to work year ‘round, getting to know those agencies and to be able to defend the dollars that they’re spending, rather than saying ‘well, you know we appropriated money and they’re the ones wasting it, or they’re the ones not doing the program we ought to have.’ That’s our job, so let’s take our responsibility and do it right.” He said this is just one aspect of a multi-year approach to rethinking Oklahoma’s budgeting process. He’s also involved in studying the state’s system of taxation, bringing the rate down but broadening the base of goods or services that are taxed. For one thing, he says, he’d like to see an end to the sales tax on groceries.
