National
Josh Duggar wants to join sisters’ lawsuit against magazine that published molestation allegations
Photo Credit: Danny Johnston/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014, file photo, reality TV personality Josh Duggar speaks in favor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Lawyers for Duggar say he faced "unwarranted public scrutiny" after his sisters were revealed to have told police they'd been molested by him. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

By: Rare.us
Lawyers for reality TV personality Josh Duggar say he faced “unwarranted public scrutiny” after his sisters were revealed to have told police they’d been molested by him.

Duggar’s lawyers made the comment in a complaint in which he’s seeking to join his sisters’ breach-of-privacy lawsuit. They’re suing the city of Springdale and Washington County, Ark., and publishers of InTouch Weekly, which first revealed their identities.

RELATED: Josh Duggar makes an appearance on social media as the family gathers to celebrate his son’s fourth birthday

The siblings were among the “19 Kids and Counting” on the TLC reality show that chronicled the personal life of Arkansas parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The show was pulled from the network after reports surfaced in 2015 that Josh Duggar had molested sisters Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy Duggar.

The siblings allege investigators promised them confidentiality after a tipster reported the molestation.

