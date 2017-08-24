Listen Live
cloudy-day
64°
H 87
L 63

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
64°
Partly Cloudy
H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day
    64°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong game gets students suspended, expelled
Close

'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong game gets students suspended, expelled

'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong game gets students suspended, expelled
Photo Credit: MelanieMaya/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Beer pong party cups (stock photo).

'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong game gets students suspended, expelled

By: Aaron Diamant, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA -  Students from an Atlanta private school are facing disciplinary action after a photo posted online shows them playing a game of "Jews vs. Nazis" beer pong at an off-campus house party.

>> Watch the news report here

WSB-TV confirmed that the photo shows students of the Lovett School playing the game earlier this month.

The picture clearly shows cups filled with beer in the shape of a Jewish star on one side of the table and a Nazi swastika on the other.

>> Teacher fired for allegedly 'dragging' kindergartner across gym

Five students were suspended and the student who set up the game and took the photo was expelled after Rabbi Peter Berg alerted the elite prep school's head master of the incident.

“The fact that someone could even conceive of such a game, and then play it and think it’s funny is beyond words,” Berg said.

>> CEO: Apple to donate $2 million to anti-hate groups

Lovett School leaders would not speak to WSB-TV on camera but a spokesperson sent us an email saying in part: "Character education is at the heart of all we do at Lovett, and we deeply appreciate the individuals and organizations across our community who are helping us to continue to learn and grow from this very troubling incident."

>> KKK's request to burn cross on Stone Mountain denied

This all comes the same time the Anti-Defamation League reports a significant spike in cases of anti-Semitism in metro Atlanta and around the country.

The ADL reports an 86 percent spike in cases of anti-Semitism, schools included. Berg sees the Lovett School Nazi beer pong case as an opportunity.

>> Read more trending news

"We as a community, as a country, have to get our hands and wrap our hands around the problem of hate speech in general, to understand how horrifying that image is to Jewish people," Berg said.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • VA reform laws are rare legislative bright spot in 2017 for Trump, Congress
    VA reform laws are rare legislative bright spot in 2017 for Trump, Congress
    As President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed another bill into law that was designed to make internal reforms at the Department of Veterans Affairs, it was a fresh reminder that one of the few areas of legislative success for Congress and the Trump Administration in 2017 has come on a subject that has drawn strong bipartisan cooperation, with the simple goal of ensuring better treatment for the nation’s veterans. “To fulfill our great patriotic duties, we must take care of our great veterans,” the President said in a speech to the American Legion in Reno, Nevada, where he later signed into law a bill that modernizes the benefits claims appeals process at the VA, to help speed decisions for veterans. In Congress, the scandal that erupted three years ago at the Phoenix VA set in motion a steadily increasing number of legislative efforts over the last year, almost totally devoid of any partisan sniping. “We don’t have Republican casualties and Democratic casualties,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA), the Chairman of the Senate Veterans Committee, earlier this year of the push to reform the VA. On this latest law signed by the President, Isakson said it was a bureaucratic situation that cried out for action by Congress. “For far too long, our veterans have faced unacceptable delays in their claims appeals,” Isakson said on Wednesday. “With this legislation, we’re going to reduce the time it takes for our veterans to get a decision and increase the opportunity for them to receive their just benefits,” he added. VA Appeals Reform Now Law: VFW proud of united Congress and White House https://t.co/qpo9Sv4mEl — VFW National HQ (@VFWHQ) August 23, 2017 Along with the bill approved by Mr. Trump on Wednesday, five substantive pieces of legislation have been signed into law so far this year on veterans matters; other laws include: + The “Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act,” which makes it easier for the VA to fire problem employees; the law also strengthens legal protections for whistleblowers, who have been targeted by superiors for revealing internal troubles at the VA. + The “Veterans Choice Program Improvement Act,” which strengthens the ‘Choice Program’ that allows vets to seek care outside the VA system, in a bid to ensure that veterans don’t face lengthy treatment delays. + The “Increasing the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability to Veterans Act of 2017,” which allows officials to reduce the pension of senior federal officials if they were convicted of a felony related to their job performance at the VA. + The “Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017,” which is designed to improve veterans education benefits, as well as enhance the post-9/11 G.I. Bill. Veterans have faced unacceptable delays in benefits claims appeals. My reforms, just signed into law, will help: https://t.co/Wwky7UTsYa — Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) August 23, 2017 Obviously, getting consensus on VA issues is a bit different than finding common ground on high profile issues like tax reform, health care, money for the border wall, the budget and more – but it is a reminder that bipartisanship is still possible between Democrats and Republicans in the Congress. For President Trump – legislation to improve the VA is one of the biggest legislative success stories that he has had in his first seven months in office, along with 14 measures that were approved to roll back specific rules and regulations from the Obama Administration. But the rest of the Trump agenda remains in limbo, as Congress will try to address health care, taxes, spending bills, the debt limit and much more when lawmakers return to legislative work after Labor Day. In 1986 – the last time Congress enacted major tax reform – the final plan was bipartisan, netting 292 votes in the House and 74 in the Senate. Bipartisanship is possible on the VA – and major issues as well – but it takes some work along the way.
  • Did someone hack U.S. Navy ships that crashed?
    Did someone hack U.S. Navy ships that crashed?
    Some think that two U.S. Navy ships that recently crashed might have been hacked. Two different cyber-security experts told Fox News they think there’s more going on here than just human error. And one says it would be a pretty big coincidence that both incidents happened in waters where tensions often run high with China. One Navy official told Fox News there was no cyber-sabotage. But Admiral John Richardson tweeted they're considering all possibilities, although he says there no evidence of hacking so far. You can read more about the story here.
  • Race element raised in Kepler murder case
    Race element raised in Kepler murder case
    The lengthy murder trial for a former Tulsa police officer, accused in the death of his daughter’s boyfriend, just got even more complicated. Shannon Kepler now says prosecutors can't try him because he's a member of a Native American tribe. Attorneys for Kepler also argue that the slaying happened on tribal land of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.  If the court agrees, the case could be moved from state to federal court.  This will be the fourth trial.
  • Before American Legion, Trump urges unity to conquer American political divisions
    Before American Legion, Trump urges unity to conquer American political divisions
    A day after a scorching attack on the news media and Republicans in the Senate, President Trump used a speech to an American Legion convention to call for unity in America, arguing there is “no division too deep for us to heal,” as the President signed into law the latest bipartisan bill from Congress to reform work at the VA. “We are not defined by the color of our skin, the figure on our paycheck, or the party of our politics,” Mr. Trump said in Reno, Nevada. Unlike his campaign rally on Tuesday night in Phoenix, the President stuck to his script, repeatedly urging Americans to come together on a variety of issues. “We are one people, with one home, and one great flag,” Mr. Trump said. Pres. Trump: 'It is time to heal the wounds that divide us…we are one people, with one home, and one great flag.' https://t.co/c8WxE0BwjS pic.twitter.com/xztrew1eD8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 23, 2017 The President made no mention of the controversy over his remarks after recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which he devoted extensive time to address at his Tuesday rally in Arizona; the closest he came was a mention that seemingly referred to questions about Confederate monuments. “You teach young Americans to have pride in our history, so they will have confidence in our future,” Mr. Trump said. “History and culture are so important.” After his remarks, the President signed the latest bipartisan bill from Congress into law that seeks to make new reforms at the Veterans Affairs Department – this bill changes the appeals process for vets, to make sure they aren’t left waiting on benefits decisions for months on end. Mr. Trump said it’s all part of his effort to make sure the VA treats veterans with respect. “We’ll look at them and say, ‘You’re fired,’” Pres. Trump says of VA employees who don’t do their jobs appropriately https://t.co/JIPfT6JLvE — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 23, 2017
  • Pittsburgh police searching for wig-wearing bank robber
    Pittsburgh police searching for wig-wearing bank robber
    Pittsburgh police and FBI agents are trying to find a bank robber who wore an unkempt woman's wig to disguise himself. Despite the suspect's goofy appearance, authorities are concerned because the man also had a knife when he approached a teller at the Dollar Bank in the city's South Side on Monday morning. The suspect also wore sunglasses. He is described as a white man about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet and weighing between 150 pounds and 160 pounds. Authorities say the man was carrying a blue bag and ran away with an unspecified amount of money.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.