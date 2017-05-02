Jaden Smith carries dreadlocks as accessory at Met Gala

Jaden Smith is the son of a Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee, but he has made a name for himself, too.

The “Pursuit of Happyness” actor also appeared in “The Karate Kid,” “After Earth” and “The Get Down.”

Beyond that, he’s known for having a unique perspective on life and for pushing boundaries in the fashion industry.

The 18-year-old appeared at the Met Gala this week flaunting a new hairstyle.

Days before, Smith posted photos on social media showing that he had cut off his dreadlocks.

He attended the gala Monday night wearing an all-black outfit with gold jewelry, a gold grill and carrying his recently chopped-off dreadlocks.

While some compared the accessory to a bouquet, others said he carried them like a clutch purse.

“Since I couldn’t bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair,” Smith told Vogue’s Andre Leon Talley.

.@OfficialJaden on his diamond and gold vampire teeth, and bringing his old hair with him to the #MetGala: https://t.co/jewpOKFhnl pic.twitter.com/7xUt2pqDKy — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) May 2, 2017

Fans had mixed feelings about the accessory.

Y is jaden smith still carrying his hair around — sAMAnTHa ACK (@tbabyboogs) May 2, 2017

I think Jaden Smith carrying his cut-off hair in his hands as an accessory wins the avant-garde prize of the #metgala night so far. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 1, 2017

Don't even try to tell me that Jaden Smith ain't slaying this look. pic.twitter.com/jkuov5TCRo — Olivia Leyva (@livleyva_) May 2, 2017

Jaden Smith carrying the dreads he just cut off his head as a purse... #MetGala pic.twitter.com/c6UImImX2I — Melissa(@sweetmisslisss) May 2, 2017

The move isn’t entirely surprising. Smith once said his goal in life is to be “the most craziest person of all time.”

And Smith is used to getting attention for his style choices. He made headlines last year after he was featured in Louis Vuitton ads wearing a skirt.

“I feel like people are kind of confused about gender norms,” Smith told British GQ at the time. “I feel like people don’t really get it. I’m not saying that I get it, I’m just saying that I’ve never seen any distinction. I don’t see man clothes and woman clothes, I just see scared people and comfortable people.”