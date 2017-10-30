Listen Live
National
Ivana Trump claims she raised Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric on her own
Close

Ivana Trump claims she raised Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric on her own

Ivana Trump claims she raised Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric on her own
Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Socialite Ivana Trump attends the Angel Ball, hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ivana Trump claims she raised Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric on her own

By: Elizabeth Vale, Rare.us

President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, is claiming that she raised the couple's children on her own.

During an interview with John Catsimatidis, Trump said she made all the decisions when it came to the couple's three children, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric.

>> Trump tears into Russia 'dossier,' Hillary Clinton and Uranium One in Twitter spree

"I told Donald, 'There can only be one chef in the kitchen.' And it was me. So I made all the decisions about the schooling, after-school activities," Ivana Trump said during an interview on "The Cats Roundtable." "I raised them on my own because Donald was always busy and making the deals."

She added that the future president didn't know how to connect with his kids until they were in university and able to talk business.

>> On Rare.us: Ivanka Trump comes to her little brother Barron's defense in the face of online attacks

"He was not the kind of father who would take them to Central Park in the stroller or play games with them. He did not know how to speak the children's language. He was not able to do it until the kids were in university. He could speak business with them," Trump said.

>> Reports: First charges filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller

She continued: "When the kids were 21 years old, I said, 'Here's the final product. Now it is your job to continue.'"

The president's former wife also talked about his presidential ambition years before he ran for office, saying that he wanted to run in the '90s but that their nasty divorce swayed the public's opinion of him.

>> Read more trending news

"He was playing with the idea of becoming president, then but then we got the divorce. And that was the scandal. American women — they loved me and hated Donald. So he would never really win. He would never get their vote," she said. But now that he's president, she thinks he's doing a "very good job."

Close

Ivana Trump claims she raised Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric on her own

  • Oklahoma’s ‘Polar Express’ pulls the plug
    Oklahoma’s ‘Polar Express’ pulls the plug
    The “Polar Express” train ride, based in Bristow for two years then in Stillwater last holiday season, will not run in 2017. The company which operated the ride last year, Watco Companies, says it will not host the ride this year. “Due to corporate refocusing on core freight business activities, Watco Companies, owner of the Stillwater Central Railroad, has decided to no longer offer THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at Stillwater, OK,” according to a statement on the Eastern Flyer Polar Express webpage. The attraction has operated in several cities over the years, and is based on the popular 2004 animated film of the same name, starring Tom Hanks. For those with their hearts set on riding to rails to see Santa, there is apparently still a Polar Express train running in Branson, Missouri this year. The next closest location is Palestine, Texas, south of Dallas. It’s estimated that 30-40,000 tickets were sold each year for the Polar Express trains in Oklahoma.
  • 9 months in, tax reform is Trump’s main hope for a big 2017 win in Congress
    9 months in, tax reform is Trump’s main hope for a big 2017 win in Congress
  • Puerto Rico Governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish Energy power restoration deal
    Puerto Rico Governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish Energy power restoration deal
    After days of questions about the awarding of a $300 million, no bid contract to a small firm from Montana to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, the Governor of Puerto Rico on Sunday said it was time to cancel the contract between Whitefish Energy and the Puerto Rican electrical authority. “There can be no distraction that alters the commitment to restore the electrical system as quickly as possible,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello said on Sunday morning, as he moved to ask for mutual aid from the U.S. mainland to fix his island’s decimated power grid. “I have given instructions to immediately coordinate with the states of Florida and New York,” to bring in power crews to help restore electricity to the island,” the Governor added. The latest updates from the Puerto Rican government show that almost 70 percent of the island remains without power; the storm made landfall on the island on September 20. No puede haber distracción alguna que altere el compromiso de levantar el sistema eléctrico lo más rápido posible. pic.twitter.com/dS2wo32bAH — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017 The move came as the Congress has already been asking questions about the deal – more than interested by the fact that Whitefish Energy had only two full-time employees at the time that Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico in September. Last week, the White House, the Interior Department, and FEMA all denied playing any role in the selection of the company, which is located in the same home town in Montana as Interior Secretary of Ryan Zinke. “The federal government as I said has nothing to do with this contract or the process,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This was something solely determined by the Puerto Rican government.” Questions have been raised not only about the selection of the firm, but also details of the Whitefish Energy contract, which say that no oversight is allowed by federal officials or the government of Puerto Rico. He impartido instrucciones para que de inmediato se coordine con los estados de Florida y Nueva York para reforzar brigadas @AEEONLINE pic.twitter.com/bxLgrU4uMC — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017
  • Pizza delivery man saves the day
    Pizza delivery man saves the day
    A pizza delivery man helped Tulsa officers bust a counterfeit money ring recently. Police tell us the driver was given four counterfeit bills. After returning to his place of employment, he recognized the bills were phony and called police. Officers ended up arresting Randy Sartin at an east Tulsa motel. Inside the room, officers recovered around $1,000 dollars in counterfeit cash and a gun. Coincidentally, Sarting was out on on bond for possession of a sawed-off shotgun. Additionally, employees at the motel told investigators he tried to pay for his room with counterfeit bills, but they wouldn’t let him.  The bills were said to be missing the security strip and the water mark.   Sartin has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  • Warm temperatures return to Tulsa on Sunday
    Warm temperatures return to Tulsa on Sunday
    Don't let the early morning cool temperatures get you down. National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad McGavick says the sun will come out today and conditions will be perfect for outdoor activities. “Skies will be clear and we’ll have a quick warm-up today,” McGavick said.  “Temperatures are actually going to climb all the way up into the 70s.” For reference, today’s high is right around normal for this time of year.   NWS reports the low Sunday night will be near 46 degrees.   To start your work week on Monday, expect sunny skies and a high close to 60 degrees.  
