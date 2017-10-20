Italian town offers people $2,350 to move there

The views are picturesque from the panoramic terraces of the homes winding atop each other.

The Baroque architecture and maze of alleyways through the medieval town of Candela, in Italy’s Puglia district, were once part of a thriving tourist destination with a robust population of more than 8,000 people in the 1990s.

Now, about 2,700 people live there.

Nicola Gatta, mayor of Candela, came up with the plan to offer people up to $2,350 (2000 euros) to relocate there.

"I work each day with passion and commitment to bring Candela back to its ancient splendor,” Gatta told CNN.

The council offers $940 (800 euros) for singles, $1,415 (1,200 euros) for couples, $1,770 to $2,120 (1,500 to 1,800 euros) for three-member families, and more than $2,350 (2,000 euros) for families of four to five people.

The catch? New residents must take up residency in Candela, rent a house and have a job with a salary of at least $8,835 (7,500 euros) a year.

“We don't want people flocking here thinking they get to live off the town hall's revenues; all new residents must work and have an income", Stefano Bascianelli, who works with the mayor, told CNN.