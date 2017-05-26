Listen Live
Investigators: Stolen furnace causes house explosion
By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DETROIT -  Fire officials blame a stolen furnace for a house explosion in Detroit overnight.

The house was vacant, and the owners were cleaning up the property for the next renters, WXYZ reported. The owners changed the locks Wednesday, and the furnace was stolen sometime between Wednesday and early Friday morning.

The furnace was ripped out of the wall, fire officials said, causing gas to fill the house. It is believed the water heater triggered the explosion.

Neighbors were awakened by the force of the blast. A neighboring property received extensive damage from the blast, WXYZ reported.

No one was injured in the explosion, fire officials said.

  • Police called after adults brawl at kindergarten graduation
    Police called after adults brawl at kindergarten graduation
    A fight broke out at an elementary school graduation ceremony in New Mexico Wednesday, but no kids were involved. A scuffle among adults broke out at Dolores Gonzales Elementary School during the kindergarten graduation ceremony. >> Read more trending stories A school spokesperson told KRQE that the incident began when two adults sitting in the parents section began fighting. A parent who witnessed the incident told KRQE that instead of helping break up the brawl, more adults joined the fight. Police were called and the ceremony was temporarily suspended until order could be restored. The graduation ceremony then finished without further incident.
  • Billion dollar budget plan goes to the governor
    Billion dollar budget plan goes to the governor
    The Oklahoma House passed a $6.8 billion spending plan just hours before lawmakers are constitutionally required to adjourn the 2017 legislative session. The Senate passed the measure on Wednesday. The proposal protects the budgets of about 15 state agencies but cuts many others by about 5 percent. Supporters say the spending plan closes a projected budget hole of about $878 million and protects core services like public education and road and bridge construction. Opponents say it includes new revenue approved during the final week of the session in apparent violation of a constitutional prohibition against such measures. It now heads to Governor Mary Fallin for her signature.
  • Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them
    Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them
    Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses. >> Read more trending news The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV. The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work. Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported. The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts. An investigation into the deaths is underway.
  • ‘Stand to Honor’ to support families of wounded, fallen heroes
    ‘Stand to Honor’ to support families of wounded, fallen heroes
    Friday, the organization Folds of Honor kicked off a fundraising drive called “Stand to Honor.” Participants can stand on a box, over the glass-encased boot prints of a service member, for 13 minutes as a gesture of gratitude and support for the service of those who have been wounded or died while serving in the military. The organization is asking for donations of $13, money which Vice President of National Development Ben Leslie says goes to a very specific cause. “Our mission is laser-focused,” he told KRMG. “We award scholarships to the spouses and children of service members who’ve been injured or killed in action.” The number 13 is highly significant in American history, especially when it comes to the flag which has 13 stripes and originally had 13 stars, representing the 13 original states. When an American flag is ceremonially folded, it is folded 13 times. Folds of Honor, based in Owasso, was founded nearly ten years ago. The non-profit has had explosive growth, Leslie said. “The first year, we awarded ten scholarships,” he told KRMG. Last year, they awarded about three thousand, including 161 in Oklahoma.  “Since inception, we’ve awarded more than 13,000 scholarships,” Leslie told KRMG, with as many as three thousand more currently being processed for this year. The “Stand to Honor” idea originated in Dallas, with corporate sponsor Milestone Electric. Their event raised a million dollars; the goal in Tulsa is $100,000. It’s sponsored locally by the Jim Glover Auto Family, and the boxes will be located at Glover locations through the month of June. People wishing to donate can text the word “honor” (without the quotes) to 95920, and KRMG will send a link to the donation site.
  • Homer Simpson to be ‘inducted’ into Baseball Hall of Fame
    Homer Simpson to be ‘inducted’ into Baseball Hall of Fame
    Homer Simpson will get his day at Cooperstown on Saturday as he will be inducted into “inducted” into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 years after the “Homer at the Bat” episode of “The Simpsons”aired on Fox. >> Read more trending news  “Homer at the Bat” aired on Feb. 20, 1992, and featured the voices of Ken Griffey Jr., Wade Boggs, Ozzie Smith, Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens, Darryl Strawberry, Jose Canseco and Steve Sax, ESPN reported. In a prepared “statement,” Simpson said it is “truly an honor for me to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame.”  “My record for eating hot dogs will never be broken. I've been a fan for 40 years, which is how long some games take. And I can't wait for the ceremony in Canton, Ohio.” D’oh! The Hall of Fame is in Cooperstown, not Canton (the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame). The episode will be shown Saturday in its entirety on an outside screen at baseball’s shrine. Simpson’s induction will include his onscreen acceptance speech, Hall of Fame officials said. Sax, who won two World Series rings and was a five-time All-Star, said he gets asked more about his role in “The Simpsons” than about his career. 'I get asked as much about being on `The Simpsons' as I do about baseball,' Sax told ESPN. 'They don't want to know how it was to hit against Nolan Ryan. They want to know about being on that show.' In the episode, Simpson pinch hits for Strawberry with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning. He gets hit in the head with a pitch, giving his Springfield team a 44-43 victory.
