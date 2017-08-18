A serial killer known by the FBI under several aliases, and who died in prison in 2010, has finally been identified, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

The man believed to be responsible for at least 6 deaths was referred to by the FBI as Robert ‘Bob’ Evans, but has been identified as Terry Peder Rasmussen.

Police say Rasmussen was born in 1943 in Denver, Colorado and lived in Colorado and Arizona before he eventually enlisted in the Navy and later made his way to New Hampshire.

>> Read more trending news

It was while he was living in New Hampshire that police say he was responsible for the murders of three unidentified children and one unidentified woman found in barrels in Bear Brook State Park. The Barrels were found in 1985 and 2000, though police say they were likely dumped there in the late 1970s.

>>AG: Man who killed woman, 3 children in Allenstown also killed missing Manchester woman

Police say Rasmussen worked as an electrician at Waumbec Mills during that time and likely left New Hampshire with Denise Beaudin – a woman who hasn’t been seen since – around 1981.

The identity of Evans/Rasmussen and his connection to crimes in New Hampshire became apparent late last year when a woman named ‘Lisa’ discovered her true identity as the daughter of Denise Beaudin. She had been abandoned by Rasmussen in a California trailer park shortly after he disappeared from New Hampshire in the 1980s.

According to court documents, Rasmussen – under an alias – agreed to give up custody or ‘Lisa’ and serve time in prison in exchange for police dropping molestation charges against him.

In a press release issued Friday morning, police now say Rasmussen was discharged from the Navy in 1967 and was married in Hawaii before his wife gave birth to twin girls, a son and another daughter.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, Rasmussen’s wife left him in 1974 and took the children with her. Police say his former wife and four children are alive and accounted for.

With this identification, police say they hope tips will help fill in the remaining gaps about Rasmussen’s whereabouts in the late 1970s and the identity of the woman and children found dead in barrels in New Hampshire.

>>New England's Unsolved: The Allenstown Murders