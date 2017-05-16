Injured bald eagle rescued in Oklahoma ‘severely ill’

Construction workers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are being credited with rescuing an eagle after they found it floating down an area creek Tuesday.

Crews were working on a bridge near Bird Creek when they saw an eagle on a log floating down the creek.

They were able to get the eagle from the water, and they took the eagle to the Tulsa Zoo hospital for help.

Zoo officials said the eagle, which is likely female, is severely ill, unable to stand on its own and very weak.

“Radiographs and exams do not show any evidence of gunshot or other trauma,” the zoo said in a statement. “It is being tested and treated proactively for lead ingestion (a leading cause of death for wild bald eagles) and provided supportive care while further testing is being completed.

“All measures to help its recovery are being undertaken.”

