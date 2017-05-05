Hundreds show up for 7-year-old’s birthday ‘do-over’

Adonai Gonzalez awoke excited to celebrate his 7th birthday.

His mother set up an elaborate picnic table at a park complete with cupcakes and gift bags.

For hours Gonzalez and his family sat there waiting.

No one showed.

“I was like why did I even have a birthday if nobody came?” Gonzalez told KXTV.

In the wake of the devastating celebration, his aunt took to social media, asking for birthday cards for her nephew in the “Good Neighbors of Woodland” Facebook group. She awoke the next day to a plethora of notifications.

The community wanted to give Adonai a birthday “do-over.”

More than 200 people showed up April 30, to the shindig, which featured bounce houses, three birthday cakes and with Adonai chauffeured in style -- pulling up in a shiny green hot rod, according to KXTV.

Later in the week, the Sacramento Kings mascot and dancers showed up at his house in a special RV bearing gifts including autographed jerseys, basketballs and tickets to a VIP suite.

Adonai was bullied at school, but is more popular now because of his newfound fame.

"He's so happy and excited. He's making plans already. 'When are we going to go, Nana? Who's going to come?'" his grandmother Ofelia Mercado told KXTV. "I asked ‘Are you going to invite your friends?’ He said, 'What friends Nana? I have my family.'"