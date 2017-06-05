Huge tornado touches down, drivers barely notice

A huge tornado touched down in Alberta, Canada Friday, near Calgary, causing some property damage, but luckily no injuries.

Cell phone recordings of the massive twister went viral with several videos showing cars driving near the storm as if nothing out of the ordinary was happening.

A resident near Three Hills, Don Wolff, told CTV Calgary that the tornado looked like “a big funnel with a lot of dirt and what seemed like farm fields’ stuff going up into the heavens.”

Alberta’s tornado season generally stretches from April through September with an average of about 15 twisters a year, according to Global News.