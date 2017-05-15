Listen Live
National
How to survive a coyote encounter around your urban home

How to survive a coyote encounter around your urban home
Photo Credit: Brian Brainerd/Denver Post via Getty Images
An urban coyote investigates Glasier Farm, 9800 E. Alameda, in Denver. (Photo By Brian Brainerd/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

By: KIRO7.com
Coyote sightings are being reported more frequently in urban areas.

If you see a coyote, below are some things to keep in mind.

Have your dog nearby

Bob Calkins, author of “Sierra the Search Dog” series of books and search and rescue dog handler, says having your dog nearby on a leash is OK.

“Sometimes coyotes will actually work in pairs,” Calkins said. “One will give your dog a play bow, which your dog will recognize as, ‘Come play with us,’ while the other coyote will circle around back.”

The Humane Society says attacks on larger dogs are rare, but coyotes will sometimes go after them if they feel their territory is threatened. It’s more common during breeding season, which is January through March. For obvious reasons, smaller dogs are at higher risk of attack.

Do not run

“In many species of animals, that will trigger a pursuit instinct and they will chase you,” Calkins explained.

Rather than run down the street screaming, Calkins recommends turning around and facing the animal.

“But don’t stare them in the eye,” he said. “Puff up and look big. Open your coat so that you look bigger, and speak to them in a soft but firm voice. ‘I’m leaving, I’m not here to hurt you, bear. I’m not here to hurt you,’ and back away.”

Not all animals are the same

There are different tactics for different animals. For instance, if you encounter a brown bear, experts recommend playing dead. Lay on your stomach and clasp your hands behind your neck. Spread your legs to make it harder for the bear to roll you over. Stay still until the bear leaves.

If you’re unlucky enough to come across a grizzly, don’t run. Avoid eye contact and walk away slowly. If it charges, don’t run. You can’t outrun a grizzly.

  • White House denies Trump revealed classified intelligence to Russians last week
    The White House was swamped by another major story on Monday, as the Washington Post and several other news organizations reported that President Trump had revealed highly classified material about the Islamic State, during an Oval Office meeting last week with top Russian officials, a charge that was rejected by top aides to the President. But while administration officials denied the story, other news organizations said they had confirmed the basics, as the Trump White House was plunged once more into crisis mode. Let’s break down what we know – and don’t – about this story: 1. What exactly did the Post – and other news organizations report? The Post story said the President disclosed intelligence to top Russian officials at a meeting last week in the Oval Office which could jeopardize a critical intelligence source about the Islamic State. The New York Times matched the story soon after, as did Reuters, which said the intelligence was about a planned operation by the Islamic State. 2. The White House denies the story – but some see a non-denial denial. There were three official denials from the Trump Administration. A White House spokeswoman flat out said the Post story was “false.” Statements were also issued by Secretary of State Tillerson, and by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. The McMaster statement was notable, because some said it denied things that were not included in the Washington Post story. “I was in the room. It didn’t happen,” the General said outside the West Wing to reporters. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says reports that President Trump told Russia classified info are “false' https://t.co/A4GwpJb5Zq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 15, 2017 3. The Post says officials asked them to withhold details. One hint that this story is grounded in fact is that Washington Post reporters say they are withholding key details of what’s at issue – at the request of intelligence officials. Most people not in journalism probably have no idea that this happens frequently when it comes to a big story that a paper like the Post or the New York Times prints on something dealing with intelligence matters. It is done as officials acknowledge a story, but seek to keep certain details out public view. And the Post said that was true this time as well. WP withheld most details at 'urging of officials who warned that revealing them would jeopardize' important intel capabilities, paper says — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 16, 2017 4. The story touches off a new round of White House leaks. You don’t have to be a news media insider to notice another batch of leaks emanating from the Trump White House after this story broke. There were daggers thrown at Press Secretary Sean Spicer by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. “Basically chaos at all times,” one White House official told Politico. It was obvious to reporters at the White House that there was internal discord over the story and how it was being handled – which may spur even more finger pointing. WH comms staffers just put the TVs on super loud after we could hear yelling coming from room w/ Bannon, Spicer, Sanders — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 15, 2017 5. Trump supporters see nothing but fake news. I was in my car when the news broke on this story, so I posted a link to the Washington Post story on my Facebook page. My Facebook page nearly melted. “Yet another fake news story. Jamie Dupree I’m surprised at you,” said one. “Fake news! Why do you continue to make a fool out of yourself repeating this BS,” added another. “Washington Post not long ago broke that the Russians hacked the Burlington power grid,” as others piled on the news media in general. Hillary Clinton put a server full of classified data in her bathroom…nothing.fakenews story on Trump and Russia… MSM estactic. — Donnie Owens (@Ezdee_) May 16, 2017 6. Rumblings from Republicans in Congress. It has been a stressful last week for GOP lawmakers, watching the White House struggle with the aftermath of the firing of the FBI Director – which caught Republicans off guard – and then the President on Friday seemingly suggesting that he might have recorded a dinner conversation with James Comey. That was more than enough to deal with – but then, Senators arrived for their first vote of the week just as the story about this intelligence story was breaking. “The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who said the White House was in a “downward spiral.” Sen. Bob Corker earlier today saying White House in a “downward spiral.” Foreign Relations chaiman and has a good relationship with Trump/WH pic.twitter.com/HzNwpOd6gk — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) May 15, 2017
  • WHO WILL BE THE NEXT FBI DIRECTOR? HERE’S A LIST OF CANDIDATES
    WHO WILL BE THE NEXT FBI DIRECTOR? HERE’S A LIST OF CANDIDATES
    President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that he would find a new director of the FBI by this Friday when he heads to his first overseas trip as president. Nearly a week after firing James Comey from his position as head of the FBI, at least 14 people have emerged as potential candidates for the job; eight have already been interviewed. From The Associated Press, here is a list of the 14 people being considered. 1. Alice Fisher was a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration. 2. Adam Lee is the special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Richmond, Virginia. 3. Andrew McCabe is the acting FBI director. 4. Michael J. Garcia is a former prosecutor and associate judge on New York's Supreme Court. 5. Sen. John Cornyn is the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, and was the attorney general of Texas. 6. U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson is a Bush appointee who struck down the centerpiece of the Obama administration's health care law in 2010. 7. Frances Townsend is a former Bush Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser. 8. Ex-Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan. The FBI Agents Association says it believes his diverse background makes him the best choice. 9. J. Michael Luttig is general counsel for Boeing Corp. and served as a judge on the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and a Justice Department lawyer. 10. Rep. Trey Gowdy, the South Carolina congressman is a former federal prosecutor and state attorney. He led the investigation into the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya. 11. Ray Kelly was the commissioner of the New York City Police Department. Following the attacks on 9/11, Kelly created the first counterterrorism bureau of any municipal police department and oversaw a drastic reduction in crime. 12. Larry Thompson was deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush and served as the department’s No. 2 from 2001 to 2003.  13. Paul Abbate is a senior official at the FBI, currently responsible for the bureau’s criminal and cyber branch. 14. John Suthers is a former U.S. attorney and Colorado attorney general; was elected mayor of Colorado Springs in 2015.
  • Cigarette tax fails in Oklahoma House
    Cigarette tax fails in Oklahoma House
    Lawmakers in the Oklahoma Legislature are still trying to figure out how to raise revenue to help fix a huge budget hole.  A proposed tax increase on cigarettes was a key piece of a budget deal between House Republicans and Democrats.   The idea has now been rejected with bipartisan opposition.   House members voted 63-34 on Monday in favor of the $1.50-per-pack tax increase, 13 votes short of the 76 needed for a tax increase to pass the House.   Fourteen Democrats joined 20 Republicans in voting against the bill.   The vote will likely send budget writers back to the negotiating table with less than two weeks before the end of the legislative session.   House Democratic leader Rep. Scott Inman and some of his Democratic colleagues have insisted they wouldn't support a cigarette tax increase without a plan to raise the gross production tax on oil and natural gas.
  • More states allowing sun screen in schools without a doctors note
    More states allowing sun screen in schools without a doctors note
    Susan Grenon makes sure her son is lathered with sunscreen before he leaves for school in the morning, but the fair-skinned 10-year-old can't bring a bottle to reapply it without a doctor's note. Many school systems categorize sunscreen as an over-the-counter medication requiring special paperwork, but several states have been pushing to loosen restrictions to make it easier for kids to protect themselves from skin cancer. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, signed a bill into law this month allowing students to use sunscreen at school without notes from a doctor and parent. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, enacted a similar measure late last month, following Utah in March. Oregon, Texas and New York have also freed students to use sunscreen in recent years. California did it back in 2002.  Backed by the personal care products industry, such proposals also have wide and bipartisan support from health experts and state lawmakers. Legislation is moving forward this spring in Rhode Island and Louisiana. In Florida, it's waiting for the governor's signature. The main opposition has come from school nurses voicing caution about children bringing in lotions that can cause allergic reactions. Grenon, who lives in Smithfield, Rhode Island, said her concerns for her son grew after a doctor excised two basal cell carcinomas from her face in February, and another one three years ago. Grenon said she is paying the price for never using sunscreen while growing up as a military kid in sunny climates such as Hawaii and Nevada. 'We burn within 10 to 15 minutes,' she said of her family. 'We're fair-skinned and redheads.' It's not just a Sun Belt problem. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shown that some of the nation's highest rates of melanoma - the deadliest form of skin cancer - are in northern regions, such as New England, the Pacific Northwest and Minnesota.
  • Veteran killed trying to stop domestic dispute outside IHOP
    Veteran killed trying to stop domestic dispute outside IHOP
    A young father and veteran of the U.S. Air Force was shot and killed Sunday morning outside an IHOP restaurant in Tennessee. >> Read more trending news Memphis police said the man, identified by family members as 27-year-old Devin Wilson, was killed while breaking up a domestic violence incident. 'He had a big heart, and it was his big heart that unfortunately led him to his deathbed,' said Katina Rounds, Wilson’s mother. 'I wasn't surprised when they said just trying to help somebody -- a woman being attacked.' Wilson died while defending a stranger who was allegedly being choked and beaten by her ex-boyfriend. The ex-boyfriend, who was not identified, shot Wilson, according to authorities. Mother's Day will never be the same for Rounds. Instead of celebrating with her outgoing, middle son on Sunday, she was grieving over his death.  'Having to come here and explain to his 6-year-old child that sees everybody here and sees people crying, and she keeps saying, 'Tina what's wrong with everybody?' And we're waiting on her mom to get here so we can tell her she's never going to see her daddy again alive,” Rounds told Fox13Memphis. “The last conversation she had with him was the last conversation she will ever have. How would anyone feel? But unfortunately so many people are dealing with that every day.' Memphis police are searching for the man who shot and killed Wilson. 'He just didn't have to kill my baby. He didn't have to kill him. Every day we hear on the news about gun fire. Somebody getting shot. Somebody shooting. It's just such a norm,' Rounds said. 'Nowadays people put such low value on life itself. They're taking lives as if they are stepping on a bug.' Wilson was not the only person shot at IHOP. A security guard was also hit but did not die from his injuries.
