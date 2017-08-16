How to collect your $900 for cruise line robo calls

If you’ve received a robocall saying you’ve won a free cruise, you may be able to cash in thanks to a class-action lawsuit against some of the biggest cruise companies.

>> Read more trending news

The lawsuit Charvat v. Carnival et al said that Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line used Resort Marketing Group to make robo calls that offered a supposed free cruise. The calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Handout/Getty Images File photo: Escorted by water-squirting tugs, the Carnival Glory arrives July 11, 2003 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Close How to cash in on cruise robocall settlement Photo Credit: Handout/Getty Images File photo: Escorted by water-squirting tugs, the Carnival Glory arrives July 11, 2003 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

So how do you get the up to $900 that could be coming to consumers?

Go to the website rmgtcpasettlement.com.

Do you need a claim number?

No.

If you received a claim number, you can file a claim online or print out a form and mail it in.

If you didn’t receive a claim number, you’re not out of the class action settlement necessarily.

Click here and select either “I did NOT receive a notice and do not have a claim number, but would like to see if my phone number is part of this settlement and File security Online” or “I did NOT receive a notice and do not have a claim number, but would like to see if my phone number is part of this settlement and download a personalized claim form, print it out, and mail it in.”

If one phone number doesn’t come up, you can try others that may have received the calls.

How much money could you be entitled to?

Those who are part of the suit can get up to $300 per phone line, up to three lines from a fund set up by the companies. The fund will have between $7,000,000 and $12,500,000.

Will everyone get the full amount?

No, not necessarily. It will depend on how much money is set up in the fund, attorney fees and how many people file a claim. If, after attorneys’ fees, expenses, other costs, and all valid claims, the total amount is less than the fund, then everyone eligible will get $300 for each phone number up to three phone numbers.

If all of the costs and claims total more than the fund, then the settlement will be reduced.



You qualify, so when will the payments be issued?

You must fill out a claim form by Nov. 3, 2017. Click here for the form options.



A final hearing will be held on April 4, 2018. payments will be processed after that hearing and any potential appeals.

Still have questions?

If you have any questions, you can also call 855-636-6134 or click here.

