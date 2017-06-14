Hot pink houses go viral, create rift among neighbors

Three houses painted entirely hot pink are going viral and creating some controversy along the way.
The Los Angeles homes, which look like something Barbie would appreciate, are part of an art installation project, according to KTLA.
1500 hi point street -- until it's demolished -- an ephemeral conceptual art project as a jumping off point for a conversation about community, development, public art, and social media. A real life manifestation of paintings I've been working on for years. Obvious references to #christo's large scale public color works, #louisenevelson's assemblages, the #dada movement, and #julianschnabel's pink building in west village. With this project I'm encouraging the viewer to formulate their own meaning behind the work. As the artist, I start and the viewer finishes the work. And I'm excited to see where that exchange takes us as a community. Ps -- if I had the budget + time I would have painted the entire structure, but I think we got the message across with the resources we had. 💭♻️🏆📷:@mr.reh
The pink project was created by Matty Mo, who goes by The Most Famous Artist. On his Instagram account, he said that it’s an “ephemeral conceptual art project as a jumping off point for a conversation about community, development, public art, and social media.”
Though the houses are set to be demolished to make way for an apartment complex, neighbors are not happy, KTLA reported.
Resident Traci Considine told KTLA that they are “jarring” and don’t “respect” the “character and scale” of the neighborhood.
The artist is also getting pushback from people online, who believe it is a publicity stunt to sell a brand of canned rosé wine.
Do Not Instagram These Pink Houses, They Are A PR Stunt To Sell Rosé https://t.co/XFrQ5d8sXC pic.twitter.com/bt6FqCB8Zu— LAist (@LAist) June 13, 2017
Of course, there are those who are simply loving the pink, because it’s social media gold.
stopped by the impermanent art piece which popped up in LA recently, the pink houses, check it out before it's gone #thepinkhouse pic.twitter.com/dGv00bNVaZ— MónicaCarmenBirakos (@monicabirakos) June 14, 2017
Had such a rad day at #thepinkhouse Discussing art, society, and listening to others. pic.twitter.com/2m3mmcaRd6— C.C. Boyce (@CCBOYCE) June 11, 2017
Read more at KTLA.
