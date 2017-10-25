Homeowner finds body lying on doorstep, police say

Some residents in an Austell, Georgia, neighborhood are hoping for answers after a homeowner found a body on his porch Wednesday morning.

There isn't a lot that is known about how the victim ended up at the house or what even happened to him. However, neighbors, especially ones with children, are horrified about what they saw.

One neighborhood resident, who didn’t want to be identified, said she knew something was wrong at her neighbor’s house but no one expected to find out someone had died.

“When my mom left out for work she saw the crime scene but she didn’t realize it was a body on the steps,” the woman said.

Cobb County police spent most of the day at the house.

Neighbors said the victim was wearing black pants and Adidas sneakers.

“His legs were copped up on the porch and you could see blood dripping down the stoop,” the neighbor said.

Police told WSB that the victim arrived in a stolen car, walked up the driveway and collapsed in front of the door.

Investigators are working to figure out if the victim was possibly shot at another location.

Police haven't said if the man who died knew the person who discovered his body.

“Maybe got hurt somewhere else and decided to come over here,” the woman said.

While they wait for answers, neighbors in the community say the day has been anything but normal.

“I wouldn’t expect it. It’s quiet over here, everyone goes to work, it’s peaceful,” the mother said.

The victim’s name and cause of death have not been released.