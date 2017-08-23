Listen Live
cloudy-day
72°
H 86
L 62

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
72°
Sunny
H 86° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 86° L 62°
  • clear-day
    81°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 86° L 62°
  • clear-day
    64°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 88° L 63°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Hillary Clinton calls Trump a ‘creep’ in upcoming memoir
Close

Hillary Clinton calls Trump a ‘creep’ in upcoming memoir

Hillary Clinton calls Trump a ‘creep’ in upcoming memoir
Photo Credit: Rick T. Wilking/Pool via AP
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, right, speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

Hillary Clinton calls Trump a ‘creep’ in upcoming memoir

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In an excerpt from Hillary Clinton’s upcoming book, “What Happened,” the Democratic nominee for president calls President Donald Trump a “creep.”

The audio excerpts were played Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

In one of the clips, Clinton talks about a moment during the second presidential debate when Trump stood behind her as she answered a question, saying he was “literally breathing down my neck.”

Clinton also talks about why she wrote the book so soon after her election defeat.
“In this book, I write about moments from the campaign that I wish I could go back and do over. If the Russians could hack my subconscious, they’d find a long list.”

The book, which takes a look at Clinton’s run for president and her unexpected defeat, is due to be released on Sept. 2.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump after conservative website bashes his clothes
    Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump after conservative website bashes his clothes
     Once again, Barron Trump has become the target of online criticism. And once again, political figures, celebrities and others on social media are standing up for the 11-year-old, imploring the media to keep the youngest Trump out of the negative limelight.  On Monday night, conservative news outlet the Daily Caller published a story attacking Barron for the T-shirt and shorts he wore while boarding Air Force One on Sunday. The headline read, 'It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House.'  In a barrage of angry tweets, many described the story as 'mean spirited,' 'shameful,' intrusive and irrelevant. The reactions shared a common understanding that the president's children are supposed to be off-limits.  And former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who has previously come to Barron's defense, weighed in with a tweet: 'It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.'  In Monday's Daily Caller story, entertainment reporter Ford Springer wrote that 'while the president and first lady traveled in their Sunday best, young Barron looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theater.'  As President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump departed from Morristown, New Jersey, to Washington on Sunday, Barron joined them wearing khaki shorts, loafers and a bright red T-shirt with the words, 'On your mark tiger shark.'  'What am I missing here? Is Barron just better than I ever was at rebelling against my parents?' Springer wrote. 'His dad is always looking dapper and his mom has become a worldwide fashion icon since becoming first lady. The youngest Trump doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public.'  It wasn't the first time Chelsea Clinton has come to Barron's defense in light of insensitive media attention about him. In January, a slew of unflattering jokes circulated on social media about the boy's appearance at his father's inauguration ceremony. 'Saturday Night Live' writer Katie Rich was suspended indefinitely after a tweet she posted about Barron received angry backlash and calls for her firing.  In response to the earlier attacks against Barron, Clinton wrote a Facebook post that was praised and shared widely:  'Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does - to be a kid,' Clinton wrote. 'Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids.'  On Monday afternoon and evening, Twitter users questioned why the Daily Caller writer, and the public, should care about 'what an 11-year-old boy wears,' as journalist Yashar Ali tweeted. 'How is it your business?' he added.  'Poor Barron,' tweeted comedian Chelsea Handler.  Some complimented the first son's outfit: 'Barron was rockin a good look today,' tweeted Jesse Lee, who served as a special assistant under former president Obama.  And others tracked down Barron's shirt, apparently a $24.50 boy's T-shirt from J. Crew. A similar shirt in lime green on J. Crew's website included a note: 'We're sorry. This item has been so popular, it has sold out.'  'Jesus, they're even inhuman 2 their own. @Ford_Springer of conserv @dailycaller slams Barron Trump 4 his clothes. FORD! Kids are OFF LIMITS!  - Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 22, 2017'    'Leave Barron alone. Anything else is shameful.   - Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) August 21, 2017'  
  • OKC School Board votes to pursue lawsuit against state
    OKC School Board votes to pursue lawsuit against state
    The Oklahoma City Public Schools board voted unanimously this week to go after state lawmakers in court over education funding. The argument offered by OKCPS officials is that the legislature continues to pass what are essentially unfunded mandates - requiring more and more from the schools, while giving them less and less money with which to work. That, they claim, is a failure of the legislators’ constitutional duty to fund public education in the state. The vote taken Monday during a special meeting directs the district’s attorneys and staff to begin identifying law firms to file “a lawsuit, or lawsuits against the Oklahoma legislature, and specifically, the Speaker of the House and the President Pro Tem (of the Senate) in their official capacities,” according to board member Mark Mann. “Over the past few years, Oklahoma education funding has decreased dramatically,” Mann said during a recent news conference. “In fact, Oklahoma is first in the nation for cuts, per pupil, for education funding.” OKCPS hasn’t determined how much the lawsuit might cost, but board members have expressed hope that other districts will join them and help bear the cost of the litigation. Taxpayers, however, will actually bear those costs, as well as the cost of defending the lawsuit. Mann indicated that if and when the legislature convenes for a special session, lawmakers could potentially find the revenue needed to fund education. At that point, the district would withdraw any lawsuit, he said.
  • The Latest: Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander
    The Latest: Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander
    The Latest on the collision between the USS John S. McCain and a tanker (all times local): 5:15 p.m. The Navy has announced that the commander of its 7th Fleet has been dismissed 'due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.' U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift relieved Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin of his command on Wednesday. The Navy said that Rear Adm. Phil Sawyer, who had already been named to succeed Aucoin earlier, will assume command immediately. ___ 2 p.m. U.S. officials confirm the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific. One official said Wednesday that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed due to the leadership's loss of confidence in his ability to command. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision. The move follows two fatal collisions involving Navy ships. Seven sailors died in June after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a ship off Japan. The USS John S. McCain and a tanker collided Monday off Singapore and the remains of some missing sailors have been found. The decision to remove Aucoin was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. ___ Associated Press writers Lolita Baldor in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Robert Burns in Amman, Jordan, contributed to this report.
  • Trump threatens possible government shutdown if Congress won’t fund border wall
    Trump threatens possible government shutdown if Congress won’t fund border wall
    At a raucous campaign rally in Arizona, President Donald Trump demanded that Congress fund his request for money to build a wall along the border with Mexico, saying that if lawmakers won’t go along with his plan, then it could mean a federal government shutdown showdown with Congress this fall, as Mr. Trump . “Now the obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it, but believe me, if we have to close down the government, we’re building that wall,” Mr. Trump said to loud cheers in a Phoenix rally. No direct votes have been held in either the House or Senate on funding for the wall, as GOP leaders have been worried the plan to fund an initial $1.6 billion in extra border wall money might not be able to gather a majority in either the House or Senate. “Believe me, one way or the other, we’re going to get that wall,” the President added, making clear his desire to gain approval for the money. President Trump at #PhoenixRally: 'Believe me, if we have to close down our government, we are building that wall' https://t.co/Vvoj6x3y4A — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 23, 2017 Unlike a year ago during the campaign for President, Mr. Trump made no mention of his familiar vow to make Mexico pay for the border wall, instead focusing his ire on Democrats in the Congress. “Democrats in Congress who oppose a border wall and stay in the way of border security – you are putting all of America’s safety at risk, you’re doing that,” the President said.
  • What are the best and worst states for women?
    What are the best and worst states for women?
    Where are the best and worst states for women? According to WalletHub, Minnesota ranks the best at number one and Mississippi the worst at number 51. (They also include Washington, D.C. in the rankings.) Oklahoma did poorly, ranked at number 44. In fact, we were in the bottom 5 for women on both Life Expectancy and Homicide Rate, two categories that would worry anybody. The survey also looked at things like the number of uninsured women, the number of women living in poverty, and the percentage of female-owned businesses and more. You can find more about the list here.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.