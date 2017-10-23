Hikers rescue dog who fell down mine shaft

Three hikers went on a journey into the woods of Colorado, and came out as heroes.

Portia Scovern and her boyfriend Preston Gladd were hiking in Park County, Colorado, when they heard sounds from a cave, The Summit Daily reported.

They thought it was a wild animal.

But when they returned a week later, Gladd, Scovern and Gladd’s roommate, Gannon Ingels, said they found out it wasn’t a wild animal, but rather a dog that had fallen to the bottom of a mine shaft, KXRM reported.

The fall was at least 20 feet, KMGH reported.



The dog, who they found out was named Cheyenne, was not hurt, but was a little underweight and dehydrated. She’s since been returned to his owner, all thanks to Facebook, The Summit Daily reported.

Photo courtesy: Portia Scovern A dog named Cheyenne was rescued by hikers after being trapped in the bottom of a mine shaft for a week.

The dog had been missing since Oct. 4 when he ran off and is believed to have been at the bottom of the mine for at least a week.