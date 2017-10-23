Hikers rescue dog who fell down mine shaft

PARK COUNTY, Colo. - Three hikers went on a journey into the woods of Colorado, and came out as heroes.
Portia Scovern and her boyfriend Preston Gladd were hiking in Park County, Colorado, when they heard sounds from a cave, The Summit Daily reported.
They thought it was a wild animal.
But when they returned a week later, Gladd, Scovern and Gladd’s roommate, Gannon Ingels, said they found out it wasn’t a wild animal, but rather a dog that had fallen to the bottom of a mine shaft, KXRM reported.
The fall was at least 20 feet, KMGH reported.
The dog, who they found out was named Cheyenne, was not hurt, but was a little underweight and dehydrated. She’s since been returned to his owner, all thanks to Facebook, The Summit Daily reported.
Hikers rescue dog who fell down mineshaft
The dog had been missing since Oct. 4 when he ran off and is believed to have been at the bottom of the mine for at least a week.
