Here's how teachers can get 2 months of free Krispy Kreme coffee
Close

Here’s how teachers can get 2 months of free Krispy Kreme coffee

Here’s how teachers can get 2 months of free Krispy Kreme coffee
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A Krispy Kreme Donuts sign is seen outside of a store on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Here’s how teachers can get 2 months of free Krispy Kreme coffee

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Summer is upon us, and teachers are enjoying time off from hectic school schedules. Money.com reported that Krispy Kreme is offering teachers nearly two months of free coffee though July. 

>> Read more trending news

The doughnut chain announced on social media Wednesday that teachers can get a free coffee with any purchase at any time of the day.

The requirement? Show your school ID.

The treat applies only to coffee and can’t be substituted for any other beverage unless an individual shop makes an exception, according to Krispy Kreme.

  • Melania and Barron Trump set to move to White House next week
    Melania and Barron Trump set to move to White House next week
    The school year is over, and now First Lady Melania Trump will be moving to the White House. The Trumps had said all along the reason why Melania stayed in New York was that they wanted son Barron to finish up school first, before making the move. And now, reports say she and Barron will be moving to the White House next week. Her parents will still be in New York though, so some are speculating that she may still make frequent trips to the Big Apple. You can read more about this story here.
  • Dog blamed in fatal tractor accident after jumping into cab, switching controls
    Dog blamed in fatal tractor accident after jumping into cab, switching controls
      A prominent dairy farmer and real estate investor from the U.K. has died after his own tractor rolled over him. Derek Mead, 70, was working on his farm on Monday when his dog apparently jumped into the tractor’s cab and inadvertently turned it on. The Telegraph reports that Mead was pinned under his JCB farm loader, which weighs over 10,000 pounds. >> Read more trending news The official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by authorities. A statement from the Mead family, who have been farming in North Somerset since the 1400s, had the following statement: It is with heavy hearts that we have to let you know that our father and grandfather, Derek Mead, was killed in a tragic accident on his farm. He was doing what he loved and has been doing since he was a young boy. The family thank you for all your kind messages during this time. Read more here.
  • Tulsa police seek help identifying murder victim
    Tulsa police seek help identifying murder victim
    Tulsa homicide detectives have turned to the public to help them identify the city’s latest homicide victim. The body was found Thursday morning along a trail near East Admiral and 129th East Avenue by a homeless man who was walking in the area. Det. Sgt. Dave Walker describes the victim as a black male, between the ages of 14 and 20. They believe he was killed elsewhere, and then his body was dumped where it was discovered. Despite taking fingerprints and other investigative measures, police have been stumped and the investigation is stalled until they can identify the victim. They’ve released photos of his clothing and a distinctive necklace he wore in an attempt to learn who he was. In an email to KRMG, Sgt. Walker wrote: “We do not like to make this appeal often and know that we have considered this as a last resort.” Tulsa has now had 35 homicides so far this year, well above the total as of early June in 2016. That’s not good news, since 2016 set an all-time record for the number of homicides in a year in the city.
  • Lawsuit filed against new cigarette fee   
    Lawsuit filed against new cigarette fee   
    The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the Oklahoma Supreme Court by cigarette makers, distributors and three Oklahomans. It alleges that Oklahoma's new $1.50 fee on a pack of cigarettes is unconstitutional. Phillip Morris USA, Inc. and R.J Reynolds Tobacco Co. claim the fee violates a state constitutional prohibition against passing revenue-raising measures in the final five days of a legislative session. The lawsuit says the fee was passed in the last five days of the session, didn't originate in the House and didn't receive three-quarters majority vote required by the constitution. The smoking cessation fee is expected to generate about $258 million to help balance the state budget.  
  • Highlights from testimony of former FBI Director James Comey
    Almost a month after he was fired by President Donald Trump as FBI Director, James Comey had a chance to tell his side of the story, as he answered questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, any possible links to the Trump Campaign, and why he Comey thought he had been fired from his post. Here are some of the highlights: 1. Comey says White House lied, defamed FBI. Asked about his firing, Comey said he was confused by the ‘shifting explanations’ from the Trump Administration, but now is convinced that the President did get rid of him in the hopes of reining in the Russia investigation. Comey said the President basically tried to defame him, “and more importantly the FBI,” by claiming that Comey had little support inside the agency. Comey: “Those were lies, plain and simple” regarding administration saying FBI was in disarray, poorly led and had lost confidence in leader pic.twitter.com/87wCEBaHbb — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 8, 2017 2. Comey wrote memos because of worries about Trump. The former FBI chief said he started writing down details of his conversations after his first meeting with President-Elect Trump in January. Comey was blunt about the reason for that, saying he was worried that Mr. Trump might lie about the details of their conversations. Comey said he did not take such precautions in his few meetings with President Barack Obama. Comey on why he documented Trump meeting: “I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting” https://t.co/WawXfh1AGS — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2017 3. Comey says Russia meddling is real – not fake news. Comey also rebuked the President’s characterization of the Russia probe, telling Senators that Russia’s interference in 2016 is real. “It’s not a close call, that happened – that’s about as un-fake as you can possibly get,” Comey said at one point during the hearing. Comey also clearly said he felt like he was fired because of the Russia probe. Comey: 'There should be no fuzz on this whatsoever. The Russians interfered in our election during the 2016 cycle.' https://t.co/BrgZGwHnQq pic.twitter.com/ulDmeeIkal — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 8, 2017 4. Comey leaked his own memo, and hoped for a special counsel. One of the most straight forward admissions in the hearing was when Comey acknowledged that he had leaked one of his memos about a meeting with President Trump. Comey said he gave the material to a friend – who is a law professor at Columbia University – and had him share it with the New York Times. Comey also flatly said one of his goals was to spur calls for a special counsel to be appointed. Comey says he asked a friend to share memo, 'because I thought that might prompt appointment of a special counsel.' https://t.co/8Z6JSo4whF — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2017 5. Comey admits he did not push back against Trump in person. Republicans repeatedly asked Comey why he didn’t stand up to Trump, and just tell him to his face that he was doing something unacceptable. Comey admitted under questioning that he had never threatened to resign. “I was so stunned by the conversation,” Comey said about Mr. Trump’s indication that he hoped the probe of Michael Flynn would be “let go.” Comey refused to say whether he thought the President’s comments amounted to obstruction of justice. 'The reason I keep saying his words is, I took it as a direction,' #JamesComey on why he repeated what Pres. Trump said about Flynn pic.twitter.com/irDWLBdKIp — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017 6. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.” Comey said he didn’t know if President Trump has recordings of their conversations, but he said he sure hoped there did exist. The former FBI Director said the possibility of how tapes might help his argument struck him in the middle of the night. “Holy cow, there might be tapes,” Comey related his thoughts. “And if there are tapes, it’s not just my word against his on the direction to get rid of the Flynn investigation,” Comey said, referring to what President Trump said to him about the Michael Flynn probe. Comey: “Release all the tapes. I’m good with it.” https://t.co/FbmTfZFI1g — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2017 7. Was there Trump-Russia collusion? Comey refused to answer questions from Republicans about this matter, saying the question of collusion must be answered by the special counsel investigation. The FBI Director did say that – after an initial briefing on the Russia investigation – President Trump had never asked him any questions about the Russia probe, in terms of what the Russians had done. Sen. Cotton: Do you believe Pres. Trump colluded with Russia?Comey: “That’s a question that will be answered by the investigation, I think” pic.twitter.com/9U9iY2Ntzq — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017 8. Is Trump under investigation now? Multiple times, Comey said that President Trump had not been under direct investigation as of his firing almost one month ago. But it wasn’t clear whether some of the questions about the conversations between Mr. Trump and Comey would come under the review of the special counsel investigation. Sen. Collins: 'Was the president under investigation during the time of your dismissal on May 9th?' Comey: 'No.' https://t.co/fini2oyhC8 pic.twitter.com/AdDrqCGmDO — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 8, 2017 9. Questions about Clinton email investigation. As he did in a previous hearing, Comey publicly questioned the impartiality of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch when it came to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails from her time as Secretary of State. Comey revealed that Lynch had asked him – during Congressional testimony – to acknowledge that there was a “matter” being reviewed, but not use the word “investigation.” Comey also again said the optics of the tarmac meeting between Lynch and former President Clinton were not helpful for the email probe. Sen. Cotton: Do you believe Pres. Trump colluded with Russia?Comey: “That’s a question that will be answered by the investigation, I think” pic.twitter.com/9U9iY2Ntzq — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017 10. Special counsel not needed for Clinton email probe. In answering questions about the Clinton email investigation, Comey said he never considered calling for a special counsel for that probe – even with his concerns about Attorney General Lynch – simply because there was “no case there” against Clinton. Comey says it would have been “unfair” to call for special counsel in Clinton email investigation “because I knew there was no case there” pic.twitter.com/LcdITeDZ8Q — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 8, 2017
