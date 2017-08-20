Heavy rain causes car to descend sand bank

Beaches can be beautiful, but they can also be unpredictable – especially when there’s 5 inches of rain.

Ciaran Lucey found that out the hard way when his car was nearly swallowed while being parked outside the Beachcomber Friday night.

“I ran out here with my cousin and slowly watched my car decline into the dune and onto the beach for like two hours,” he said. “I was just like staring at it laughing in the rain because at that point what else can you do?”

No one was hurt and the car was towed out Saturday morning.