Have you ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Here's your chance

Have you ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Thanks to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy you now have a chance!

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy announced on Twitter Friday that anyone who donates $10 or more to the organization by the end of June will be in a drawing to name a white shark.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is a nonprofit that is committed to raising awareness of white sharks. They support the research, safety, education and conservation, according to its website.

