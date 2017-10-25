Listen Live
National
He is Groot: Dad builds 7-foot tall 'Guardians of the Galaxy' costume for daughter's Halloween plan
Close

He is Groot: Dad builds 7-foot tall ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ costume for daughter’s Halloween plan

He is Groot: Dad builds 7-foot tall ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ costume for daughter’s Halloween plan
Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

He is Groot: Dad builds 7-foot tall ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ costume for daughter’s Halloween plan

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. -  A Georgia father is taking his daughter’s trick or treating to the next level.

Amelia Grace’s dad says his 3-year-old daughter is obsessed with the Marvel movie, “The Guardians of the Galaxy.” She’s dressing up as Rocket, the genetically engineered raccoon, so to get in on the trick or treating game, Tim Burket designed his own sidekick costume for the tree-like character, Groot, ABC News reported.

>> Read more trending news

Burket’s Groot measures 7-feet-tall.

Dad and daughter won’t be alone in their candy collecting rounds. Mom Catherine will be dressed as Gamora.

Burket said it took him more than 300 hours to build the costume that uses 16-inch painter’s stilts to raise his height, ABC News reported.

He also icluded details like moss to finish the look, Mashable reported.

The Groot gear isn’t the first mega-costume Burket and his family has put together.

Last year, he and Amelia Grace dressed up as the Bumble and Yukon Cornelius from the classic Christmas special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The year before, he was Jareth the Goblin King, his wife was Sarah and Amelia Grace was Ludo from “Labyrinth.”

And in 2014, the family dressed as Fred and Wilma Flintstone and Pebbles.

