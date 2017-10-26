Great Pumpkin Caper: Police investigate dozens of pumpkin thefts

It was the Grinch that stole Halloween, as teens are caught orange-handed stealing dozens of pumpkins from neighborhoods in suburban St. Louis, police said.

Three teenage boys were caught driving down a road in Maryland Heights, Missouri, with an SUV stuffed with 48 pumpkins and one gourd, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

AP This Oct. 18, 2017 photo released by the Maryland Heights Police Department shows a pumpkin-crammed SUV in Maryland Heights, Mo. Police caught three teenagers with 48 stolen pumpkins and are asking residents of the St. Louis suburb to view a "pumpkin lineup" online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered. (Maryland Heights Police Department via AP)

The pumpkins were recovered, undamaged, before the police had the scary task of matching the produce with its rightful owners.

So, they did whatever anyone would do, police posted a pumpkin photo lineup on Facebook.

That began the parade of pumpkin owners who went to the station to pick up their purloined pumpkins, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Only 13 pumpkins, and the gourd, remained this week.



The teens didn’t get away scot-free. Two are 18 and were charged with misdemeanor stealing. The third is 16 and was sent to juvenile court, The Associated Press reported.

As for why they allegedly took the pumpkins, one of the boys couldn’t give police an answer for their pumpkin collection.

