Girl turns Justin Trudeau’s office into a pillow fort

A 5-year-old girl who got to be prime minister for a day in Canada put Justin Trudeau to work, directing him in building a pillow fort, the Huffington Post reported.
When Bella Thompson won a CBC Kids’ contest, she went to Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, and made her unique request. Trudeau obliged, rearranging his desk to build the shelter out of couch cushions, wooden chairs and a blanket sporting a maple leaf.
CBC Kids shared the images of the publicity stunt to Facebook on May 16. They are now going viral.
What happens when a 5-year-old gets to be prime minister for the day? Pillow fort! . . . We were in Ottawa yesterday...Posted by CBC Kids on Tuesday, May 16, 2017
We did some redecorating in the office last week - thanks to @CBCKids for bringing Bella & her family to the Hill for the day. https://t.co/ZDGPiIXuyu— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 22, 2017
