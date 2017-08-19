Girl burned with boiling water during sleepover happy to be home

A New York girl who was severely burned after another girl poured boiling water on her face while she was sleeping is making a nice recovery, her mother said Friday.

Jamoneisha Merritt told the New York Daily News, “I’m so great,” upon being released from the hospital and returning home. Merritt said she was dancing and listening to music. Her mother said her daughter is in good spirits, but still has a long recovery ahead of her. She will likely miss the beginning of the school year, requiring home schooling while her burn injuries continue to heal.

A sleepover at a friend’s house ended with an 11-year-old girl in a New York burn unit and a 12 -year-old in police custody after police said the 12-year-old poured boiling hot water over the younger girl’s face.

Police said that Jamoneisha Merritt, 11, was sleeping at the 12-year-old’s home when the older girl got a cup of boiling water and poured it on Jamoneisha, WNBC reported.

Jamoneisha’s relatives said the two had been arguing.

Her aunt, Yolanda Richardson, told WNBC, “Her and her friend got into an argument and she told her if she goes to sleep they were going to do something to her.”

Jamoneisha woke when the burning water hit her face, back, shoulders, neck and chest.

She suffered second-degree burns and was taken to a burn unit at Harlem Hospital, listed in serious but stable condition.

Her mother told NY1 that her daughter is in a lot of pain, not only physical pain, but emotional pain too.

“She’s very sad. She’s emotionally messed up. She don’t understand why they did that to her. She thought they was her friends,” Ebony Merritt told NY1.

Her mother told the television reporters that those involved had been bullying her daughter.



The 12-year-old was arrested and police charged her with assault.

