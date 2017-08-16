SANDUSKY, Ohio - Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, just announced that its adding another monstrous roller coaster to its already world-breaking collection.
Set to open in 2018, Steel Vengeance is promised to be the park’s “wildest ride Cedar Point has ever built,” according to a CP news release.
The coaster required a new classification all its own, becoming the world’s first “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster.
Vengeance will make its home in Frontier Town, where “three new outlaws have banded together to 'unsaddle' the reign of Maverick, FrontierTown’s low-to-the-ground, double-launching roller coaster.”
Combining the power of steel, with the thrill-factor of a wooden coaster, Vengeance, according to Cedar Point, will be an extremely smooth and comfortable ride while enabling the coaster’s trains to perform maneuvers previously unheard of on a wooden roller coaster.
“There are so many unexpected moments on Steel Vengeance, it’s just plain twisted,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “It’ll be an extremely wild experience for our guests.”
