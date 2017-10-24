Pictures of a Georgia mayor dressed in drag for a benefit concert are causing controversy on social media.

WSB-TV reporter Tom Jones spoke with the mayor Monday night, and he said it was all done for a good cause.

Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling said he would do almost anything if it would help raise money for a good cause.

When he put on makeup, a wig and a risqué outfit, it had some people questioning his ability to lead this city.

“I try to put the fun in fundraiser,” Easterling said. “I dressed up as Christina Aguilera.”

The racy costume had people on and off social media commenting about the mayor's appearance.

“It definitely bothers me,” one resident told WSB-TV.

“As a mayor, I think there's other things that he could do to get a message out there,” another resident said.

Some people say dressing in drag is unfitting for the office of the mayor.

Easterling said he did it for a good cause.

“I have 250,000 reasons why I did it,” he said.

Easterling participated in the Lip Sync Battle that raised $250,000 for Alzheimer’s research during the Battle for the Brain fundraiser last Thursday.

Some people had no problem with the costume.

“I don't have a problem with it at all,” said Poopak Bagheri, whose mother recently died from the disease. “I will do anything to stop Alzheimer’s.”

Easterling said his critics need to focus on more important things.

“He didn't bother anybody, he just wanted to raise money,” Bagheri told WSB-TV.

The mayor said he would do it again if it's for a good cause.