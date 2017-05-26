George W. Bush poses with Bono at Texas ranch

U2 is currently in the midst of the Texas leg of its tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Joshua Tree,” but frontman Bono took some time off from leading stadiums in singalongs to chat with former U.S. president and Texas governor and current Texas resident George W. Bush.

The two met Friday at the Bush family ranch in Crawford to talk about “their shared commitment to saving lives in Africa,” according to Bush’s Instagram feed.

Bono is the real deal. He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice. @laurawbush and I are grateful he came to the ranch to talk about the work of @thebushcenter, @onecampaign, @PEPFAR, and our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on May 26, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

It was no big deal. The two were just chilling on a ranch in Texas, talking about saving the world. That’s not bad for a guy who said he once mistook Bono for Sonny Bono.

Bono and Bush have a history of philanthropic work together. Bono has been an avid supporter of Bush’s President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and has enlisted Bush’s help on another AIDS relief charity, ONE.

That type of philanthropic work is not unusual for Bono. U2 is known for its sociopolitical statements, and its current tour focuses on unity, according to our Statesman music critic.

U2 performs in Dallas tonight.