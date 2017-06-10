Geese defecate on Disneyland crowd

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The happiest place on earth temporarily brought out a few frowns for approximately 20 people visiting Disneyland on Friday night.
A flock of geese flying over the California theme park defecated on the visitors, KNBC reported, prompting a response from a hazardous materials team.
The incident happened before 9 p.m. in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle as crowds were gathering for the nightly fireworks show, said Darren Wyatt, an Anaheim Police Department spokesman.
Nobody was hurt, KNBC reported. The guests were taken to an area to get cleaned up and Disneyland provided them with clean clothes.
With @AnaheimFire at Disney - NO crime occurred - guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017
11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017
