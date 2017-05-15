Gator wrangles big fish at Florida golf course

A golf course gator had quite a feast Saturday afternoon at a Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, golf course.

>> Read more trending news

Nearly 5,000 people have viewed the video Instagram user dmack32_ shot of the gator wrestling a big fish between its jaws at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club, which neighbors the Loxahatchee Slough. Special Projects Director Charlotte Presensky believes the video is legitimate and suspects it was shot at either the driving range or the eighth hole, city spokeswoman Candice Temple said.

“We have several. They’re not aggressive, but we do warn people not to approach them,” Temple said.

Dad was not impressed with my National Geographic skills 🐊⛳️ A post shared by DMack (@dmack32_) on May 13, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

It’s difficult to tell where exactly on the course the video was filmed because it’s so close, Temple said, noting the staff hopes the shooter was zoomed in. The city added docks to the lakes a few years ago to give the alligators a place to sunbathe away from the greens.

>> VIDEO: On Big Cypress bike ride, I watched a python wrestle an alligator

Presensky said she usually sees the alligators feeding on turtles, not fish, Temple said. An adult alligator’s diet includes rough fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals and birds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Sandhill crane, deer, bobcats and alligators have been spotted at the course, which has homes near only two and a half holes. The course is on the more rural end of Northlake Boulevard, not far from The Acreage and J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area.