When two people in the public eye meet for the first time, it can make for some pretty incredible moments. That’s what happened when Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy had the chance to meet Garth Brooks over Mother’s Day weekend.

“Oh just hanging with Garth & Trisha, no biggie,” Amy wrote on her Instagram page May 13 alongside an adorable pic of her and Garth backstage. “Literally pinching myself. Can’t wait to watch the show!”

The happy moment got NASCAR superstar Dale Jr. himself talking about the influence that Garth and his music has had on him since he was just a little kid.

“My favorite Garth song is ‘The Dance,’” said Dale Jr. when he went live with his Twitter followers after yet another disappointing race on May 13 at Kansas Speedway. “I remember when that video came out. My mom lived in Norfolk and we would go visit her and she worked at this auto service department where she was the secretary in there. I would play on the floor with models and kinds of stuff and had like CMT on and it would be the Top 8 at 8 and ‘The Dance’ was always in there. I really like that song. Every time I think about that song, that’s what I think about, being in that office going to work with mom, because we went with her everyday.”