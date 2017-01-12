Listen Live
National
Free pantries blooming in yards across America
Free pantries blooming in yards across America

Free Pantries Blooming Across the Country

Free pantries blooming in yards across America

By: Bob D'Angelo Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

You’ve seen those "take a penny, leave a penny" trays at convenience stores. It’s a simple view of the honor code that residents adhere to.

>> Read more trending stories

On a more nutritional scale, a charitable movement that is benefiting families is beginning to gain traction in the United States: Small pantries stocked with free food and personal care items.

Take an item, or leave an item.

According to National Public Radio, these pantry boxes are found near churches, outside businesses and in front of homes.

Maggie Ballard, who lives in Wichita, Kansas, calls hers a "blessing box."

"I felt like this is something that I could do — something small that, you know, would benefit so many people so long as the word got out about it," she told NPR.

Ballard's box is bright red and is approximately two feet wide. It’s mounted on a post near the street, and Ballard and her son check the box daily and restock it when necessary.

"My son is 6 years old, so it gives him a little chore to kind of watch it and see what comes and goes and who comes and goes, and maybe learn a little lesson from it," she told NPR.

Ballard’s box has a door, but no lock, so it’s available at all hours of the day.

The idea of "yard-based" food pantries has been blossoming through social media over the past six months, NPR reported. They have been found in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

According to NPR, the origins of the pantry box can be traced to Arkansas resident Jessica McClard, who created what she calls the "little free pantry" in Fayetteville.

"The products that are stocked are put directly inside the pantry and turnover is in about 30 to 45 minutes," McClard told NPR. "The frequency of the turnover and the fact that other sites in town are also turning over that frequently, it suggests to me that the need is tremendous.”

In Muncie, Indiana, Jeannetta Presley created a "Blessing Box" and placed it near the end of her front yard. The outside of the small black cabinet is decorated with masking tape, reading "take what you need, bring what you can." Contents of the box include dry pasta, sugar, peanut butter, baby formula, diapers and shampoo.

"It's not a lot; it's a little," Presley told the Evansville Courier & Press. "But you can take a box of macaroni and cheese, a can of tuna and a can of peas, and you can make a casserole. And it's out there."

Ballard said most of the visitors to her pantry come when it's dark.

"Most of the traffic is in the middle of the night, I would say between midnight and 7 in the morning," she told NPR.

McClard said these community-supported pantries are multiplying because of their simple concept.

"We're all short on time and money, and this is a way that people can feel like they are making a difference," she told NPR.

"Everybody is just trying to survive," Presley told the Evansville Press & Courier. "If I can give somebody a dinner for one evening, then I did my part for that day, or if I just added something that they didn't have to make a dinner, then that's OK, too."

Outside Big Springs Trading Company, Saint Joe, Arkansas. (Bacon, brisket, and the Buffalo National River? Heaven is a...

Posted by The Little Free Pantry on Saturday, January 7, 2017

Peanut butter crackers, rice, tampons, applesauce, toothpaste, deodorant, garbage bags, toilet paper...2925 Old Missouri Rd, Fayetteville, AR; open around-the-clock.

Posted by The Little Free Pantry on Thursday, May 12, 2016

  • Tulsa churchgoers robbed just days before Easter
    Tulsa churchgoers robbed just days before Easter
    Just a few days before Easter, two churchgoers were robbed in Tulsa at gunpoint. Police report both robberies happened outside churches near 21st and 129th.  It's believed the same man is responsible. One resident we spoke to was disgusted by what she heard. “It’s a church,” the resident said.  “You’re not supposed to be scared.  You’re not supposed to be looking around to see who is going to attack.” KRMG's told neither victim was injured. A description of the suspect hasn't been released. Anyone with information regarding either robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
  • Tulsans will need umbrellas for Easter
    Tulsans will need umbrellas for Easter
    The weekend is here, but the wrong day will be perfect for outdoor plans like Easter egg hunting. National Weather Service reports Saturday will be great for outdoor activities.  Meteorologist Robert Darby says we'll see some sun and the wind will pick up during the afternoon hours. “Expect warm conditions on Saturday, with really no chance of showers or thunderstorms until Saturday night,” Darby said.   The same can’t be said for Sunday. You will need an umbrella in one hand and an Easter basket in the other.  Darby says the Tulsa area will have a wet holiday this year. “The shower and thunderstorm chances will begin to increase during the day Sunday,” Darby said.   Tulsa could also see more storms Sunday night.  So far, there is no severe weather in the forecast for Sunday.
  • Trump keeps Export-Import Bank, but chooses fierce critic to run it
    Trump keeps Export-Import Bank, but chooses fierce critic to run it
    A few days after backing off on his campaign pledge to get rid of the Export-Import Bank, President Donald Trump on Friday sent mixed signals about the future of the agency, by nominating a former GOP Congressman to run the bank’s operations, who has said it engages in corporate welfare. Former Rep. Scott Garrett (R-NJ), who lost his 2016 bid for re-election, would be the new President of the Export-Import Bank, which helps foreign companies get the financing they need to buy U.S. products and exports. During his final two years in Congress, Garrett made no bones about wanting to scrap all federal support for the Ex-Im Bank, labeling it “taxpayer funded welfare” for big corporations. I opposed the House's vote to reauthorize the corporate welfare program known as the Ex-Im Bank. #CronyCapitalism https://t.co/pSbg0RMrdu — Scott Garrett (@RepGarrett) October 27, 2015 Mr. Trump’s selection of Garrett as the new head of the bank raised immediate questions in Washington about the bank’s future, as a number of Republicans who are still in Congress believe the bank is a waste of taxpayer dollars. “Yikes,” said Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) about the news of Garrett’s selection. #ExIm corporate welfare bank is the symbol of D.C. cronyism. It steals from taxpayers to subsidize big corporations. #EndExIm #DrainTheSwamp — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 14, 2017 Along with the nomination of Garrett, President Trump named another former Congressman, ex-Rep. Spencer Bachus (R-AL) to the Export-Import Bank board. Both nominations must still gain Senate approval.
  • Walmart greeter says he was fired after wild turkey wandered into store
    Walmart greeter says he was fired after wild turkey wandered into store
    An 88-year-old Wisconsin man never thought an incident involving a wild turkey would get him fired from his job as a Walmart greeter. Bob Tallinger told WISN that a wild turkey wandered into the store March 27 while he was on duty as a greeter. Employees and customers were able to shoo the wayward bird to the outdoor garden section of the store, where a Humane Animal Welfare Society worker was able to capture it with a net. The bird was not injured and was released back into the wild. No customers were harmed during the incident. >> Read more trending news  Tallinger was shocked to learn a few days later that he had been terminated. He said he was told that he was fired for not alerting a manager that the animal had wandered into the store. Tallinger told WISN that he loved being a greeter because of all of the people he met on the job. Tallinger had been a greeter at the store for approximately eight years and was a popular fixture with customers, according to WISN. When reached for comment, Walmart released the following statement to WISN: 'We appreciate the public's concern and take this situation seriously. While we will not comment on HR matters, we can confirm Mr. Tallinger is no longer with the company.
  • Capitol staffer apologizes for ‘cross dressers’ comment
    Capitol staffer apologizes for ‘cross dressers’ comment
    Oklahoma House employee Karen Kipgen issued a statement Thursday apologizing for her 'poor choice of words' and asked for forgiveness. Kipgen sent an email saying high school pages could use a women's restroom reserved for House members and staff because 'cross dressers' were in the State Capitol. Cross-dressing is a term considered offensive to transgender people. The group of about 70 LGBTQ students were visiting the Capitol from the Tulsa area to lobby on behalf of HIV awareness and education funding. Kipgen is a 30-year veteran employee of the House who oversees the page program.
