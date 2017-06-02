Jenna Lee has come to the end of her 10-year period with Fox News.

Lee shared the news of her departure while on the air.

“I’m not one for long goodbyes, but I didn’t want to leave without telling you that it’s been an honor and a true privilege to serve as your anchor,” she said. “Thank you for giving me that opportunity.”

Lee thanked her behind-the-scenes work family. She said that she had new ventures in store to help serve the community in a different way, and more about that can be found on her Twitter and Facebook pages.

Friday was her last day.

Lee began her time at the network as a Fox Business reporter. At the time of her announcement, she had been co-hosting “Happening Now” with Jon Scott for a number of years.