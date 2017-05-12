Listen Live
Four charities moved their galas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club
Four charities moved their galas from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club

5 Things to Know About Mar-a-Lago

Four charities moved their galas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club

By: Kristina Webb, Palm Beach Post

PALM BEACH, Fla. -  Four charities will not return to host their annual fundraising galas at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in the coming social season, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Friday released the details of its 2018 event, which will be held at the Breakers. Though the organization had told The Palm Beach Post earlier this year that it would not return to Mar-a-Lago, saying it wanted to avoid “controversial venues that may distract from our focus on cancer care and research,” a Dana-Farber spokesman told the Palm Beach Daily News on Friday that Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom simply was not available on the date needed.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Four charities have reportedly removed their galas from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Mar-a-Lago Club

Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Four charities have reportedly removed their galas from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MorseLife, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society also have moved their signature fundraising events from Mar-a-Lago to the Breakers for the coming year. On the other hand, one group will move its fundraiser to Mar-a-Lago: the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, according to Shannon Donnelly, Daily News society editor .

Several charities faced backlash this year for holding their galas at Mar-a-Lago, with Dana-Farber and Bascom Palmer among them. Petitions also put pressure on the Cleveland Clinic to change its venue from Mar-a-Lago, but Donnelly reported that organization will stay put for the coming year.

READ MORE:

Complaints aside, charities plan to stick with Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

A night at Mar-a-Lago: Inside charity event with Trump, Sessions nearby

Doctors want charity galas moved from Mar-a-Lago

President Trump stops in at cancer charity event at Mar-a-Lago

