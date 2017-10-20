A former Florida Gators quarterback did not contest allegations that he asked an underage student to touch him inappropriately.

Edgewater High School football coach and Art Recovery teacher Chris Leak, who played quarterback at the University of Florida just before Tim Tebow, voluntarily surrendered his Florida Educator’s Certificate amid allegations that, around Sept. 5, 2016, he received a massage from a 15-year-old female student and asked the student to touch his penis, according to an order filed by the Florida Education Practices Commission on Tuesday.

Leak allegedly was wearing only a towel when he received the massage.

As a condition of the voluntary surrender of his certificate, Leak will never have the certificate reinstated and will not be allowed to apply for a new one. He also chooses “not to contest any of the allegations or charges” levied against him in the Administrative Complaint, according to documents.

“My client voluntarily talked with the police and denied the allegations,” said Leak’s lawyer, Tim Jansen. “No charges were filed and the investigation was closed last year. He has no plans to teach in the future. He maintains his innocence.”