An Oviedo, Florida, teacher who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl was arrested Thursday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Kealing said Jaclyn Truman, 30, had sexual contact last year with a 15-year-old Paul J. Hagerty High School student multiple times at school.

Seminole County investigators arrested, charged 30 year old high school teacher Jaclyn Truman w/two counts of lewd acts on minor student. pic.twitter.com/zwh7uvimO9 — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) October 20, 2017

“Investigators conducted a recorded interview with Truman, who is cooperating with the investigation,” Kealing said.

>> Read more trending news

The victim told investigators that the two had sexual encounters five to 10 times from March to May 2016, an arrest report said.

Seminole County Public Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence said Truman worked at the school as a long-term substitute teacher at the time of the alleged relations.

Lawrence said Truman most recently worked at Lake Howell High School, but she was placed on paid administrative leave Oct. 4 after the alleged incident was reported to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Lawrence said Truman had a clean record and no reports of prior incidents. He said the school district performed background checks on her before hiring her as a full-time teacher.

"During that time frame, the teacher had already turned in (her) resignation to the district, which actually was effective and final yesterday," Lawrence said. "Therefore, this individual is no longer an employee of SCPS."

Deputies said Truman surrendered Thursday at the Sheriff's Office. She was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on two counts of lewd acts on a minor. A judge set her bond at $40,000.

Deputies said they’re looking into the possibility that Truman has other victims. Anyone with information about other possible incidents is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.