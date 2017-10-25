Florida resident forced to remove Trump sign, woman says

A Lake County, Florida, woman said she was forced to take down a 14-foot sign supporting President Donald Trump that was on her property, off Hancock Road.

County ordinance states any sign that has been up more than 90 days must be removed.

“I may be 72 years old, but I’m not too old to create problems,” Elaine Simmion said. "The sign had been up since the election. ‘Proud to be an American and toot for Trump?’ Yes, we got toots."

The sign had already been up for almost a year, but last month, Simmion decided to make some changes.

"I read somewhere where a coach had 8-year-olds kneel for the national anthem,” Simmion told WFTV.

Simmion added to the sign, "We stand for the national anthem," and she said that’s when the problems started.

Simmion said that shortly after she received the letter from the county to take the sign down, it was vandalized.

Simmions said she believes the message about the national anthem was the reason she was forced to take it down.

Social media got wind of the sign removal, and a group wants to change the county ordinance.

"What they got now is ridiculous,” said business owner and Lake GOP Committeeman Ralph Smith.