Florida police find body of missing 3-year-old in water-holding tank

Police say a 3-year-old boy from Arlington, Florida, who went missing Sunday while attending a birthday party with friends and family, was found hours later in an underground water-holding tank.

Police said Amari Harley was reported missing around 4:45 p.m. Sunday after family searched for him when they could not locate him at a large family gathering at Bruce Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Investigators said they got a tip to check an underground water-holding tank inside the park, which they said is large enough for a small child to slip into.

Once the tank was drained, investigators located the body of a small child that matched the description of Amari. Police announced that the boy's body had been found around 8:45 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy.

“During the short investigation, we have attempted to make contact with everyone that was at the park during the time Amari went missing. We have spoken to numerous witnesses that were present. However, due to the size of the park and the multiple events going on at the time, we believe there are others that may have pertinent information that could assist detectives in this case,” authorities said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lenny Curry released a statement Monday saying the city is assisting in the investigation into Amari’s death.

The city will be also be investigating how Amari got into the water tank, according to the spokesperson.

“We are incredibly saddened by this tragedy. As JSO conducts its investigation, the city is assisting them by providing any information that will lead to a thorough and full review. The safety and security of visitors to city parks are paramount. The city will also be inspecting how this tragedy occurred, to ensure that all City parks are safe and secure,” the spokesperson said.

Amari’s loved ones told Action News Jax that they don’t understand how he got inside a water tank at the park.

City employees worked Monday to place new coverings on the tank.

