Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
68°
H 89
L 64

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
68°
Few Clouds
H 89° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 89° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    66°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Florida man honors fallen military heroes by cleaning their graves
Close

Florida man honors fallen military heroes by cleaning their graves

Florida man honors fallen military heroes by cleaning their graves
Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Veterans hold American flags during a Memorial Day ceremony. (Photo by Joel Angel Juarez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Florida man honors fallen military heroes by cleaning their graves

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Andrew Lumish is making sure America’s fallen heroes’ final resting places reflect the honor due to the nation’s military.

He decided to clean their cemetery headstones.

Lumish has cleaned about 600 so far, Fox News reported, and is doing his duty not only to show his admiration of the men and women who have gone before him, but also to learn about the lives of each of the veterans.

>> Read more trending news

He told Fox News that he started the project to show respect to those who served, but he also wants to remember his friends who have come back from war either killed in battle or who are still suffering from being mobilized.

He noticed how bad some headstones had become after taking photos at a cemetery a few years ago, NBC News reported.

“If you were just walking or driving by, you would just see a weathered, very dirty monument and would have no idea who it belonged to,” Lumish told Fox News.

Since that time, he has used every Sunday to honor the nation’s military dead, visiting Florida cemeteries, lugging 25 gallons of water, brushes and an environmentally safe cleaning solution.

He said it can take months to fully clean a headstone, depending on what the stone is constructed of and how dirty it is, NBC News reported.

Related

WATCH: Bugler plays ‘Taps’ during 2016 Memorial Day sunset over Gettysburg

Photos: Rolling Thunder 30th anniversary

Memorial Day: Rolling Thunder remembers the fallen 

Soldier gets to see family for Memorial Day weekend thanks to stranger’s kindness
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Trump expected to withdraw from Paris climate deal, reports say
    Trump expected to withdraw from Paris climate deal, reports say
    President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, Axios and other media outlets, citing unnamed sources, are reporting. Fox News and CBS News soon aired similar reports. 'Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel (former President Barack) Obama's climate legacy,' Axios' Jonathan Swan wrote early Wednesday. 'It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal.' Trump tweeted Saturday that he would make his 'final decision' on whether to keep the U.S. in the climate agreement this week.
  • Drug overdoses kill airline pilot, wife
    Drug overdoses kill airline pilot, wife
    A Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife died of overdoses of cocaine and carfentanil.   The Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Tuesday confirmed the autopsy results in the deaths of 36-year-old Brian Halye and 34-year-old Courtney Halye. Police say the couple's four children found their bodies March 16 at their home in Centerville, about 50 miles north of Cincinnati.   The deaths came about a week after Brian Halye's last flight. The Dayton Daily News reports the autopsy report doesn't indicate if the Halyes knew the cocaine contained carfentanil - a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. But the autopsy report does show that both Halyes took the drug by injection.
  • Plane diverted after fire in electronic device
    Plane diverted after fire in electronic device
    A battery in a laptop computer is blamed for starting a fire during a commercial airline flight.  Authorities say a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco landed in Michigan after a lithium battery in a passenger's laptop apparently started a fire.   No injuries were reported and the plane landed safely about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.   JetBlue says in a statement that flight 915 from John F. Kennedy Airport was diverted 'following reports of smoke emitting from a carry-on bag holding an electronic device.'   Passenger Kat Honniball tells WZZM-TV people aboard were 'absolutely calm' as flight attendants responded.   Firefighters responded at the airport as a precaution, but the airport says the fire was out by the time the plane landed. Airport spokeswoman Tara Hernandez says the plane took off about 8:50 p.m. and continued the flight to San Francisco.
  • Oklahoma Senator Lankford home from trip to Syria, Iraq
    Oklahoma Senator Lankford home from trip to Syria, Iraq
    Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma journeyed to the Middle East over the Memorial Day weekend, visiting Iraq and Syria to get an update on progress in the region. His assessment is that morale among U.S. troops is high, ISIS is losing territory, and in general the news on the ground there is encouraging. That said, he added that there is no simple path to stability in the region, and a lot of open questions remain. “You face the realities of just how complex the fight is, in Syria especially, and the decisions that will have to be made long-term in Iraq,” Lankford said Tuesday. He told KRMG that leaders in the region do feel they have a better sense of where the U.S. stands after President Trump’s recent visit to the area. “Those individuals that we spoke with were very clear: ‘We’re glad to know where America is again, and we need to be able to work with America to be able to respond,’ Lankford said. “They need our leadership and want our leadership in the region. They don’t necessarily want our physical presence in every place, but they want our leadership.” Responding to recent reports that the U.S. is arming some Kurdish factions in Syria, he again pointed to the complexity of the situation. There are any number of factions among the Kurds, some of whom have been listed as terrorist organizations by the U.S. for decades. “The Kurds have not been able to agree on a typical Kurdish policy as well,” Lankford told KRMG. “They fight amongst themselves, and it’s very obvious that once the Kurds are done fighting ISIS, they’re going to then turn back to fighting each other, and fighting the Turks. And the Turks are very aware of that.” Another major player in the region poses a particular danger for American policy, and that is Iran. “America’s trying to resolve the issues in the Middle East, with a sense of Iran is a threat to everyone,” Lankford said. “It’s not that Iran is an illegitimate country, the people of Iran are welcome to be able to participate with the world, but the leadership of Iran is trying to destabilize the region.” As examples, he mentioned Iran recruiting Hezbollah fighters to augment Syrian national forces in Damascus, trying to influence events in Iraq, and supporting Houthi rebel forces in Yemen. With so many nations, and factions within those nations, battling one another - complicated further  by the various religious conflicts - stability in the Middle East is a distant goal at best.
  • ‘Suicide by cop’ attempted with fake gun
    ‘Suicide by cop’ attempted with fake gun
    A man is being held for a mental evaluation and faces aggravated assault charges. Authorities say a mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a 'suicide by cop' during a nearly three-hour standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport before peacefully surrendering.   No one was hurt and no shots were ever fired, but the Tuesday night standoff caused confusion and anxiety among travelers. Part of the airport was evacuated as hundreds of officers stormed the area, some with their guns drawn.   Authorities say 26-year-old Michael Wayne Pettigrew was in 'mental distress' when police surrounded him at the rental car area of the airport. He pointed what looked like a real gun at officers and himself.   Orlando Police Chief John Mina says negotiators eventually got him to surrender.  
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.