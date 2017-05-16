Listen Live
National
Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
By: ActionNewsJax.com
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

A man was taken to the hospital after he was bitten on the tongue by a rattlesnake in Putnam County, Florida on Tuesday.

The man was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he was bitten in Bostwick.

He is in critical condition, according to Putnam County Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

  • Company designs ‘see-through’ Mexico border wall
    Company designs ‘see-through’ Mexico border wall
    Companies are sending in designs for President's Trump's Mexico border wall, and one is transparent. As in literally, you can see through it, at least from the U.S. side. Business Insider says the design from Fort Worth-based PennaGroup is a wall made from wire and plexiglass that works like a one-way mirror, presumably a sturdy one. The company says it interviewed lots of border patrol agents about what they need in a wall before making their design. Agents would be able to see through the wall on the U.S. side, but people on the Mexican side would not be able to see through. You can read more from Business Insider here.
  • White House denies report that Trump asked Comey to end Flynn probe
    White House denies report that Trump asked Comey to end Flynn probe
    The White House on Tuesday evening denied a report from the New York Times, telling reporters that President Donald Trump never asked former FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as Trump officials again found themselves under siege from breaking news. “While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the White House said in a statement. “The President has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey,” the statement read. BREAKING: AP source: Comey wrote in memo that President Donald Trump asked him to end FBI investigation into former aide Flynn. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 16, 2017 Other news organizations swiftly followed the story of the New York Times, which said Comey had memorialized his meetings with the President, and left memos for other high ranking FBI officials. Democrats immediately called for Comey to testify before Congressional committees on the matter. “He (Comey) needs to come back before the Congress and share with the public what conversations he had with the President,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
  • Caffeine overdose kills teen after too much soda, coffee, energy drink
    Caffeine overdose kills teen after too much soda, coffee, energy drink
    Excessive caffeine led to the death of a South Carolina teenager last month, a state coroner reported on Monday. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts ruled out the possibility of a pre-existing heart condition and said a caffeine overdose caused 16-year-old Davis Allen Cripe to collapse at school on April 26, the Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news The teenager drank a large Mountain Dew, a McDonald’s latte and an energy drink two hours before he began experiencing arrhythmia, Watts said. According to the Food and Drug Administration, caffeine in doses up to 400 milligrams (about five cups of coffee) is generally safe. A 12-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew contains 54 milligrams of caffeine.  While McDonald’s doesn’t currently report the amount of caffeine in their coffee, Caffeine Informer estimated a large, 21-24-ounce McDonald’s latte contains 178 milligrams of caffeine. Watts did not specify which energy drinks were consumed, but in general, a 24-ounce energy drink can contain as much as 500 milligrams of caffeine. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association last month found energy drink consumers could be at higher risk of abnormal heart beats and dangerous changes in blood pressure. >> Related: How dangeorus are energy drinks, really? Study finds link to serious heart problems 'The purpose here today is not to slam Mountain Dew, not to slam cafe lattes or energy drinks. But what we want to do is to make people understand that these drinks — this amount of caffeine, how it's ingested, can have dire consequences. And that's what happened in this case,' Watts said in a news conference. Cripe’s father said he hopes his son’s death will save other lives by showing the dangers of excessive caffeine consumption, according to the AP.  
  • Man shot in the chest during home invasion
    Man shot in the chest during home invasion
    Police are interviewing witnesses after a Claremore man was shot while trying to stop three masked men breaking into his home. Investigators were called to the home on S. Maryland Ave. around 2:30 Monday morning. The victim, 22-year-old Dakota Rex, died at the scene. His three roommates were also home at the time of the robbery. The OSBI and Rogers County DA's office are assisting in the investigation.
  • Video: High school bully body slammed by ‘victim’
    Video: High school bully body slammed by ‘victim’
    A 26-second video of a bully getting a taste of his own medicine is racking up thousands of views online. The video shows a student in a black shirt following another down the hallway at school. The audio is hard to make out but something about Snapchat can be heard. As the kid in the blue backpack keeps walking, the bully steps in front of him and throws the first punch.Big mistake. A crowd gathers around the two when all of a sudden the ‘victim’ picks up the bully and body slams him to the ground before pummelling him. “That’s what happens when you talk sh**,” says one person in the background. The video shows the boy who threw the first punch motionless on the ground. It’s unclear the extent of his injuries. According to the Daily Mail, it’s unknown where the incident took place but it’s believed to be in the U.S. Most viewers are praising the kid for standing up for himself.“ Love to see a bully get nailed. Good job,” says one viewer. User dwhite says, “It’s a good lesson for others who might be bullying. CAUTION: Video contains graphic language.
