Florida man allegedly uses son to steal, ditches him in parking lot

One dad may not get a nice gift this Father’s Day.
Travis King, 38, is accused of using his teenage son to help steal from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Clearwater before ditching his son after the 13-year-old was caught by a security officer, according to WFLA.
King allegedly had his son push a shopping cart filled with $800 worth of items out of the store without paying.
When the teen was stopped in the parking lot by a security officer, King left him behind, according to WFLA.
King returned to the scene minutes later, but denied involvement in any crime, WFLA reported.
>> Related: Florida man accused of keeping woman tied up for 5 days
King was arrested, charged with grand theft and taken to Pinellas County Jail before being released on $2,000 bond.
Read more at WFLA.
>> Related: Florida woman drives vehicle through doors of sheriff’s office
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself