National
Florida man admits threatening to dismember kidnapping victim while picking up child from school
Florida man admits threatening to dismember kidnapping victim while picking up child from school

Alvaro Jose Delgado Uzcategui (Photo: Charlotte County Jail)

By: WFTV.com

FORT MYERS, Fla. -  A Florida man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court on charges he was the ransom negotiator for a group that kidnapped a Spanish man in Venezuela, court documents say.

>> Read more trending news

At least one of the phone calls took place while Alvaro Jose Delgado Uzcategui, 32, was waiting outside a Fort Myers elementary school to pick up his child, investigators said.

The incident started on Jan. 26, 2016, when a 28-year-old Spanish man was kidnapped in Venezuela.

The next day, the victim’s family in Spain received a phone call from a man with a Fort Myers number who demanded $500,000 for the man’s release, a plea agreement filed Friday said.

“In later conversations, the ransom caller began to threaten dismemberment of (the victim) if (his family) did not come up with the money,” the plea agreement said.

The ransom caller, who was later identified as Uzcategui, made good on the threat a few days later when he called the family again and said a letter was waiting for them at a nearby store.

Inside the letter, the victim’s family made a horrifying discovery.

“(A family member) and his cousin went to the bar and recovered the letter, which contained a finger wrapped in white gauze inside the gauze packaging,” the plea agreement said.

Fingerprint analysis confirmed that the amputated finger belonged to the kidnapping victim, investigators said.

FBI investigators in Florida were able to use the GPS in Uzcategui’s phone to track him to an address in Fort Myers, court documents said.

While surveilling the suspect, agents reported seeing him outside Orange River Elementary School talking on the phone while waiting for school to get out.

Authorities later confirmed that Uzcategui was on the phone with the victim’s family at the time.

He was arrested during an unrelated burglary in Punta Gorda, police said.

While in custody, Uzcategui admitted he made the numerous ransom calls and told agents that he expected to receive a home in Venezuela as compensation for his role in the kidnapping conspiracy, a criminal complaint in the case said.

The victim’s family was ultimately able to secure his release with a $70,000 ransom payment on March 3, 2016.

Uzcategui pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of using interstate communications in support of ransom.

When sentenced at a later date, Uzcategui could face up to 20 years in prison.

  • Site ranks the worst ‘tourist traps’ in each state
    Site ranks the worst ‘tourist traps’ in each state
    Trying to save you some time and misery on your family vacation this summer, Business Insider is ranking the worst “tourist traps” in each state. We've all driven past those highway signs promising all sorts of superlatives from biggest to strangest to oldest and wondered if it was worth stopping. The list from the site is by no means complete and obviously subjective, but for people passing through Oklahoma, Business Insider (again, their opinion, not ours) says to skip the J.M. Davis Gun Museum in Claremore. But we bet you'll agree that “Foamhenge,” a replica of Stonehenge made of styrofoam is not the best use of your time in Virginia. And don't put the Gum Wall in Seattle on your bucket list. It’s just what it sounds like, a wall where thousands upon thousands of people have stuck their used chewing gum. You can find the full list of tourist traps from Business Insider here.
  • Police called after adults brawl at kindergarten graduation
    Police called after adults brawl at kindergarten graduation
    A fight broke out at an elementary school graduation ceremony in New Mexico Wednesday, but no kids were involved. A scuffle among adults broke out at Dolores Gonzales Elementary School during the kindergarten graduation ceremony. >> Read more trending stories A school spokesperson told KRQE that the incident began when two adults sitting in the parents section began fighting. A parent who witnessed the incident told KRQE that instead of helping break up the brawl, more adults joined the fight. Police were called and the ceremony was temporarily suspended until order could be restored. The graduation ceremony then finished without further incident.
  • Billion dollar budget plan goes to the governor
    Billion dollar budget plan goes to the governor
    The Oklahoma House passed a $6.8 billion spending plan just hours before lawmakers are constitutionally required to adjourn the 2017 legislative session. The Senate passed the measure on Wednesday. The proposal protects the budgets of about 15 state agencies but cuts many others by about 5 percent. Supporters say the spending plan closes a projected budget hole of about $878 million and protects core services like public education and road and bridge construction. Opponents say it includes new revenue approved during the final week of the session in apparent violation of a constitutional prohibition against such measures. It now heads to Governor Mary Fallin for her signature.
  • Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them
    Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them
    Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses. >> Read more trending news The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV. The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work. Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported. The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts. An investigation into the deaths is underway.
  • ‘Stand to Honor’ to support families of wounded, fallen heroes
    ‘Stand to Honor’ to support families of wounded, fallen heroes
    Friday, the organization Folds of Honor kicked off a fundraising drive called “Stand to Honor.” Participants can stand on a box, over the glass-encased boot prints of a service member, for 13 minutes as a gesture of gratitude and support for the service of those who have been wounded or died while serving in the military. The organization is asking for donations of $13, money which Vice President of National Development Ben Leslie says goes to a very specific cause. “Our mission is laser-focused,” he told KRMG. “We award scholarships to the spouses and children of service members who’ve been injured or killed in action.” The number 13 is highly significant in American history, especially when it comes to the flag which has 13 stripes and originally had 13 stars, representing the 13 original states. When an American flag is ceremonially folded, it is folded 13 times. Folds of Honor, based in Owasso, was founded nearly ten years ago. The non-profit has had explosive growth, Leslie said. “The first year, we awarded ten scholarships,” he told KRMG. Last year, they awarded about three thousand, including 161 in Oklahoma.  “Since inception, we’ve awarded more than 13,000 scholarships,” Leslie told KRMG, with as many as three thousand more currently being processed for this year. The “Stand to Honor” idea originated in Dallas, with corporate sponsor Milestone Electric. Their event raised a million dollars; the goal in Tulsa is $100,000. It’s sponsored locally by the Jim Glover Auto Family, and the boxes will be located at Glover locations through the month of June. People wishing to donate can text the word “honor” (without the quotes) to 95920, and KRMG will send a link to the donation site.
